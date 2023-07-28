It used to be a joke: “I called the suicide hotline, and they put me on hold.”

Sadly, it’s not a joke.

Colorado’s suicide rate is the sixth highest in the country. Suicide is the leading killer of Colorado children between ages 10 and 18. We endure roughly 1,500 suicide deaths each year, and the rate is going up.

Unlike deaths caused by some forms of cancer and other diseases, suicide deaths are preventable before anyone suffers physical harm.

It requires intervention by someone such as family, friend, colleague, neighbor or caring stranger who can help someone who feels helpless and hopeless. The simple act of listening and understanding is often enough to save a life.

Because suicides are preventable — especially when someone in danger reaches out for help — we are and have been major supporters of a recent nationwide effort of states and the federal government to provide a simple three-digit number for people to call when experiencing suicidal ideation.

The 988 hotline is up and running and promises “24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.”

People in the dark and isolated state of suicide contemplation need to connect. They need to hear another human voice. They need feedback telling them their lives are important. They need advice on where to turn. They need to know other people care.

The 988 service provides what a lot of people need to survive suicidal thoughts or plans, so long as someone answers the phone.

In Colorado and other states, people call the suicide hotline only to get put on hold or encounter an unanswered line.

A Gazette news article by Sage Kelley tells of a disturbing study by KFF, a national health policy organization, that says 22% of calls from Colorado to 988 went unanswered between April and May of this year.

With an answer rate of 78%, Colorado lands 13th on the list of states with the worst 988 performances. Five other states answer less, with unanswered call rates between 55% and 69%.

One life is one too many to ignore while blaming understaffing. By the time someone calls the suicide hotline, that person is sad. That person can feel alone in a crowd. That person typically thinks no one cares, society is cold and offers no hope. Putting anyone in this condition on hold, or letting the phone ring endlessly, might confirm suicidal temptations.

Words cannot describe the post-suicide devastation suffered by parents, other relatives, friends and neighbors. Because suicide means permanent loss to the greater community, Colorado should strive to have the country’s lowest suicide rates — not a secure middle position among the top 10.

The study blames Colorado’s unanswered suicide calls on a lack of funds. State 988 programs receive nominal federal funding — up to $5,000 for millions of residents — and rely on state money to reach full capacity.

That means any lack of funding to 988 reflects the values of our governor and Legislature. The state provides life-saving Medicaid to anyone who wants it. Yet, we’re told the state can’t ensure adequate management of life-saving phones.

The Colorado Legislature passed a bill in 2021, signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis, that established a monthly 988 telecom surcharge capped at 30 cents for each consumer line. On Jan. 1, the fee increased from 18 cents to 27 cents for each line.

The Biden administration announced in May $200 million in funding to help boost the infrastructure of state crisis services. That support for infrastructure should free the state to put more 988 funds into recruiting volunteers and/or employees to man phones.

The percentage of unanswered calls to Colorado’s 988 suicide line should be zero. Legislators and Gov. Jared Polis should make this an emergency priority. Surely, we can afford to manage desperate calls for help for less than the cost of a suicide.

Let no suicide calls go unanswered. Each call is a chance to create more despair — to confirm a person’s perceived lack of worth by failing to be there. Each call is also a chance to save a life. We should move heaven and earth to fund the latter.

The Gazette Editorial Board