Insiders say the country might have a final decision on the permanent location of Space Command in late July or early August. For the sake of the country’s safety and security, Americans — even those in the great state of Alabama — should hope it remains in Colorado Springs.
Among the informed, everyone knows former President Donald Trump awarded Space Command to Huntsville, Ala., for purely political reasons. Colorado voters trounced him and senatorial ally Cory Gardner in the 2020 election. Alabama chose Trump by 62%, and the state’s delegation fought harder than any other to overturn Biden’s election.
For that reason and more, it is hard to imagine why this nonsensical decision has stood for so long. President Joe Biden clearly despises Trump, as do most people who voted Trump out of office. Most members of the liberal-Democratic establishment despise Trump and talk about it incessantly.
It is easy to understand the anti-Trump sentiment, even among those who supported most of his policies. It is the way he talks and tweets and generally works to make enemies. Trump does not care much about anything his enemies say. He’s impervious to insults, converting them to personal motivation.
If Biden, his administration, his political base and his allies in Congress really wanted to bug Trump, they would play the Space Command card. They would overturn one of Trump’s lousiest, most spiteful and dangerous decisions by reversing it. Unlike words, the reversal of a decision made in vengeance would have Trump shrieking at the walls.
Furthermore, it would greatly improve the chances of Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet — a major Biden ally — winning reelection in November. Turnabout is fair play, especially when it furthers the cause of world peace.
We’ve heard various conspiracy theories as to why Biden has not made this simple move. Most involve Biden’s personal allegiance to legendary Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby, who won’t seek reelection in 2022.
Whatever the politics might be, reliable sources tell us Biden has turned the decision over to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall. This final call, we’re told, is one our commander in chief has chosen to delegate. A retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and graduate of West Point, Kendall has no apparent connection or allegiance to Colorado Springs.
The political intrigue of this equation might be fun to contemplate but should have no bearing on the secretary’s decision. Instead, we hope Kendall will consider the state of world affairs and the need for military stability in the country he defends.
Since Trump’s parting-shot relocation order, Russia, China and India have tested anti-satellite missiles. Major enemies of the United States are in a military race to dominate space. Russia continues trying to conquer Ukraine. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — controlling the world’s largest nuclear arsenal — openly threatens nuclear war. Nuclear China displays increasing aggression toward Taiwan.
This is no time to move Space Command — which directly depends on the nearby Air Force Academy and an assortment of other Springs-based space assets — from Peterson Space Force Base. The move would be expensive and disruptive, needlessly helping our enemies beat us in the military space race.
Secretary Kendall should also consider a Pentagon report that says Colorado Springs was chosen by the “best military judgment” of military leaders before Trump overruled them a day later. Those leaders include Spacecom leader Gen. James Dickinson, Space Force chief Gen. Jay Raymond and former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. John Hyten. A General Accounting Office report also found flaws in selecting Space Command’s permanent home.
Any day, we will get a final decision important to the free world. We’re hoping for a decision that best supports stability, economic common sense and our country’s national security. That would be a decision to leave Space Command right where it sits.
The Gazette Editorial Board