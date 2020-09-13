Over the last six months, life in Colorado and around the world has dramatically changed. It has been six months since I stood with public health and safety officials to announce Colorado’s first presumptive positive case of the deadly COVID-19 which has cost the lives of over 1,900 of our fellow Coloradans. Since then, scientists across the world have continued learning more about the deadly virus as we use the latest data to prioritize the health and safety of Coloradans while mitigating the impacts of the global pandemic to our economy and bouncing back stronger than before.
Sharing scientific information and spreading the word about important safety efforts from mask-wearing to washing your hands to avoiding large gatherings has been a key part of why Colorado has been successful in managing this virus while leading the way as one of the first states to re-open, and we could not have done that without a professional, independent press keeping Coloradans informed and debunking false information. They have been working night and day to make sure that Coloradans across our state have the latest information.
Coloradans are rising to the challenge, in no small part due to the work of our press from Denver to Durango who have been covering the emerging facts about the deadly COVID-19 virus every day. This reporting debunked false wishful thinking and has saved lives, and will continue doing so in the weeks and months ahead. During challenging times, we are reminded of how essential a free press is to keeping the public informed and keeping people safe.
We are proud of our journalists in Colorado — pursuing stories and putting in long hours, and we need more diverse media voices not fewer. As we’ve seen this year, a free press is a critical part of keeping our communities healthy, and now more than ever the press has a herculean responsibility to keep Coloradans informed and arm people with the information they need to make good choices — smart choices like hosting a birthday party over video rather than having a big crowd, socially distancing while delivering groceries to an older relative in their home, and even how to cast your ballot in the upcoming election. Without a free press, democracy withers and our republic fails.
I am grateful for all of our Colorado reporters who have been working nonstop, doing their research, and asking the tough, and thoughtful questions on behalf of Coloradans. In a time when the news cycle can feel like it is moving at warp speed, the work of reporters to reach audiences in relevant ways has been absolutely critical during this pandemic.
Congratulations to The Denver Gazette on this exciting new venture. It’s good for our state to have another media voice covering the issues that matter to Coloradans from education and health care to climate change and everything in between.
Jared Polis is the 43rd governor of Colorado.