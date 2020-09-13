FILE — In this June 15, 2020, file photo, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference in Denver. Gov. Polis has ordered a task force to assess initial damage and recommend mitigation measures for severe drought conditions affecting 40 of Colorado’s 64 counties, or roughly a third of the state. Polis’ order follows dwindling mountain snowpack, a warmer-than-average spring and far less precipitation than normal, Colorado Politics reported Wednesday, June 24, 2020.