Colorado Republican Reps. Ken Buck and Lauren Boebert each opposed the debt-limit compromise. Since the bill passed the Senate on June 1, Buck and Boebert have doubled down on blasting it as less than perfect.

Boebert and Buck are frequently wise on policy issues, reliably insisting our representatives serve the public instead of appeasing the insatiable appetites of federal agencies for the private-sector’s hard-earned money.

Serving the public in this constitutional republic always has and will require the art of compromise. Those who cannot humble themselves to reasonable outcomes too often walk away empty-handed. They are left with nothing for constituents other than grievances about what they couldn’t achieve.

Republicans suffer from anti-compromise poverty much more than their Democratic opponents. We have witnessed this on multiple occasions over the past two decades. As an example, study up on Colorado Right to Life and other stalwart pro-life organizations.

They boastfully sabotage any form of pro-life regulation that doesn’t outlaw 100% of abortions in all circumstances instantly. Uncompromising conservative extremists are the greatest allies of the radical left.

The left knows how to win cultural, economic and political wars with long-game incremental victories that involve compromise. Far-right politicians want all or nothing and end up with nothing.

The genius Charles Krauthammer, a Harvard-educated physician-turned-journalist, worked for the Carter and Clinton administrations before transitioning into a full-fledged conservative scholar. He was a constant presence at CPAC, the Western Conservative Summit and other major conservative gatherings.

He was widely considered the smartest man in Washington and was ubiquitous on talk TV, radio and dozens of major publications. He commanded respect even from his fiercest detractors.

Members of The Gazette’s editorial board were friends with Krauthammer, who often spoke of the horror he felt when observing extremism on the left and right. He believed extremists posed the greatest threat to our limited democratic system of governance.

Another legendary conservative, former President Ronald Reagan — who often ranks among the five most effective leaders in American history — explained the illogic of absolutism in politics. He wrote of extreme conservatives — who comprised a loyal chunk of his base — in his 1991 memoir.

“If you got seventy-five or eighty percent of what you were asking for, I say, you take it and fight for the rest later, and that’s what I told these radical conservatives who never got used to it,” Reagan wrote.

Because Reagan had mastered compromise, he got things done. He ended the Cold War, which threatened life on earth, by negotiating with and befriending then-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the eighth and final leader of the communist Soviet Union.

He negotiated with Pope John Paul II, who hailed from then-Soviet controlled Poland. Saving planet Earth involved mutual respect and compromise, not opposition to a nuclear superpower trying to rule the world.

Indeed, the debt-limit bill could have been much better. Ideally, it would immediately eliminate the federal deficit and wipe out our $31.2 trillion debt. Ideally, it would eliminate easily obtained entitlements that contribute to the country’s labor shortage.

Anyone favoring individual freedom and limited government can conjure hundreds of ideas to make the new law perfect. Sadly, a perfect or near-perfect compromise was not possible with a Senate and presidency controlled by Democrats who believe more government improves our lives.

Given the Republican Party’s tiny majority in one chamber of commerce, all-or-nothing was never an option. A more likely option was a bill crafted by Democrats. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took what he could get. He will heed Reagan and fight for more later.

With the maturity and intellect to accept an imperfect victory, McCarthy saved us $1.9 billion the president wanted to hire legions of new IRS agents. Beyond saving money, it spares working Americans nightmares of predatory audits. McCarthy wants a government for the people, not against them, and this was a first good step.

The deal slashes 11% of the budget — a $2.1 trillion reduction in spending and the largest cut in congressional history. The deal reestablishes work requirements for welfare recipients of able bodies and minds. The left hates this provision, even though it enhances economic activity and gives new hope to the lives of those enduring the soul-crushing emptiness that results from idle lifestyles.

The McCarthy compromise represents a huge victory for Republicans and everyday Americans seeking peace and prosperity. Objections by all-or-nothing politicians on the hard right and hard left de facto highlight the value of the compromise.

As McCarthy said, “Tomorrow will be better than today.” He’s probably right. Real victories — in athletics and politics — come one battle at a time.

