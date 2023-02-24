During an affordable housing crisis, a state legislator wants a law that would reduce rental stock, increase rents and leave more pets without families and homes. Political voodoo doesn’t get much goofier than House Bill 23-1068. We can laugh, but this bill would do real harm to animals and humans.

Most have witnessed individuals experiencing homelessness along with a dog on a cold winter night. Finding basic shelter is expensive and difficult in Colorado, where demand far exceeds supply. Beloved pets cause additional hurdles for people in need of affordable housing.

Rep. Alex Valdez, a Denver Democrat, wants to rescue renters and their pets. At least he wants the appearance of doing so. Valdez introduced HB-1068 and titled it “Pet Animal Ownership In Housing.”

The meat of the bill is simple to grasp. It flat out prohibits “security deposits or rent for pet animals.” Sure, just make a law and these costs will vanish.

Finally, someone figured out the art of governing to make life easier for humans, dogs, cats, green alligators, long-necked geese, cats and rats and elephants... and let's not forget the unicorn. With this law, fat cat landlords will eat the cost when a poorly trained animal destroys the carpets and drapes or scratches up the doors.

If politicians can do this, think what else they should do. They could pass a law to forbid charging rent and make housing free. New legislation could finally help the homeless, by telling them to "just buy a house." If legislation can dramatically alter human transactions to make life easy, we need a lot more utopian mandates like the "Pet Ownership In Housing" act.

Of course, HB 1068 would cause nothing resembling the desired effect. It would, beyond question, reduce the rental stock for people with pets. More humans with dogs would live outside.

Even the most pet-friendly landlords encounter tenants who have allowed one or more pets to destroy a living space. Bored, scared, neglected and poorly trained pets can rip a rental to shreds.

Here's the good news. In economies built on voluntary trade, renters and tenants work things out.

Those willing to accept the risks of tenants with pets are free to absorb the costs of unfortunate outcomes. They are free to declare “no pets." They are free to accept only lightweight dogs, or cats but not dogs. In the vast middle, landlords, hotel managers and bed and breakfast owners allow pets for anyone willing to pay a damage deposit. If something goes wrong, the deposit covers all or most of it.

Pets create costs, including damage deposits. Those who cannot afford the costs of having pets should forego them until their fortunes change.

This bill, for certain, would reduce options for renters and their pets. The government lacks authority to force anyone to put rentals on the market. Onerous regulations reduce the market's housing stock when property owners decide it just is not worth it.

In a clumsy effort to correct for this inevitable consequence, HB-1068 would establish “The Pet-friendly Landlord Damage Mitigation Program." The state would pay landlords up to $1,000 for damages caused by pets. There's one small catch. It would help landlords on “a first come, first served basis," which means funding for those who prove their cases before the money runs out.

It gets worse. The bill would force any landlord seeking the state’s Affordable Housing Tax Credit to accept pets, with no deposit allowed, no questions allowed and no limitation on sizes or breeds. This, of course, will reduce the incentive for property owners to participate in a program intended to provide more affordable housing.

The bill would prohibit insurers from considering any homeowner’s dog breed when assessing risk and setting rates. That would render insurers unable to mitigate the potential costs of injurious or fatalities caused by dog attacks. Instead, insurers would spread that risk among all homeowners. The dog-less would subsidize the dogged, increasing the cost of property homeowners' coverage.

House Bill 1068 should inspire a children's book, call it "Fidonomics," to show how regulatory fantasies pose more harm than good — for humans and our four-legged friends.