At age 47, Gov. Jared Polis has a political future. Aside from one feckless CNN anchor, no one who considers politicians “past their prime” in their 50s.

We often disagree with the governor on policy but rank him among the strongest assets on the Democratic Party’s weak national bench. His future prospects are high — leading to the White House, perhaps — if he doesn’t let the far-left legislature push him around. What they can do in Denver won’t fly in Miami.

Polis enters his second term with a veto-proof Democratic legislature that governs far to his left. They have plans for that which Polis opposes — such as making Colorado the first state with free injection sites for those threatened by addictions to opioids, methamphetamines and other hard drugs.

And, once again, the legislature wants to impose rent control. House Bill 1115, which has cleared committee, would lift the state preemption on rent control. Under current law, the state protects renters and landlords from rent control mandates that might otherwise come down from cities, counties and towns.

Polis should try to stop them and make a public scene of it. Despite the supermajority’s potential to override a veto, Polis should warm up his pen. Before a rent control bill continues working through the legislature, he should convince the more reasonable members of his party to oppose it. He should go on Fox News, which seems to like him, and explain his position.

Polis needs to stop the rent control bill for the sake of renters. Rent control has always failed them and always will. It defies fundamental economic tenets of supply and demand, and economists along the political spectrum agree.

Politicians propose rent control because it creates the optics of concern for renters, who are typically lower-income constituents who cannot afford to buy homes. If it does long-term harm to low-income constituents, politicians rightly assume few will connect the dots. Besides, low-rent politicians mostly care about short-term gain.

“While rent control appears to help current tenants in the short run, in the long run it decreases affordability, fuels gentrification, and creates negative spillovers on the surrounding neighborhood,” writes Rebecca Diamond, a professor of economics at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, citing a substantial body of economic research.

“The science of economics also tells us that rent controls not only limit new supply, but also lead to removal of existing supply, New York being a case in point,” writes economist Jay Parsons.

Polis has long opposed rent control for two good reasons: 1. As a protégé and lifelong friend of Reaganomics economist Art Laffer, he has an above-average acumen for economics among fellow Democrats; and 2. He knows it does more harm than good for people who need to rent, and he seems to genuinely care about them.

Polis has no Colorado re-election to worry about, as the law limits him to two terms as governor. Political insiders — including George Will, Laffer and others — consider him a hidden gem in the Democratic Party’s search for a viable presidential nominee in 2024 or 2028.

Polis tells us he has no plans to seek the presidency and considers such talk “flattering.” We’re not here to encourage him, but if he wants the flattery to continue, he’ll spend the remainder of his term standing up to party extremists and advocating centrist policies. Far-left-wing politics may be the rage in Colorado, but national leadership means appealing to the Midwest, the South and the Bible Belt. It means governing for long-term results, not political fashion trends and the thrill of easy optics.

The governor should stand strong against the legislature’s latest attempt at rent control. He should trust his instincts and do the right thing. He should stand up for renters and convince his party to lose this bad idea.