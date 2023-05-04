Some believe we are mired in a cold “civil war” over social, economic and political disputes that often lead to violence.

“The only way we’ve ever settled anything in the history of the United States is people decided to pray and seek God and ask for wisdom on how to deal with the differences between us,” said chiropractor Cheryl Steen, who told The Gazette she perceives an undeclared civil war. She’s leading Woodland Park’s observance of the National Day of Prayer on Thursday as a possible means of achieving sustainable peace.

El Paso County Commissioners, as well as Gov. Jared Polis and governing entities throughout the country, passed and signed proclamations this year to observe the National Day of Prayer. Each commissioner gave heartfelt accounts of prayer giving them the strength, wisdom and confidence to make decisions that affect nearly 800,000 county residents.

Commissioner Holly Williams cited the Book of James, saying “if any of ye lack wisdom, let them ask of God.” She prays for guidance from Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost.

“When we pray, we put our troubles in the hands of God,” said Commissioner Stan VanderWerf, the former lead scientist at the federal government’s Northern Command. “By putting our troubles in God’s hands, we free our minds to make good decisions throughout the day… Prayer is peace.”

Palmer Cain Allen, a former Virginia cop, fire department chaplain, and Marine approached the county's public lectern to thank commissioners for the prayer proclamation. He said prayer helps all individuals, regardless of nationality, faith, color or creed.

“The power of prayer can answer anything…” Allen said. “It doesn’t matter what’s your faith. What matters is that we come together and depend on a power that is higher than ourselves. Prayer is always the key to getting us through the things we think we cannot do.”

Allen said his mother brought up 22 children and assured them all that prayers are answered “by the needs of others nine times out of 10.” When we pray, he said, we should pray for ourselves and others.

Cities and counties throughout Colorado issued statements to honor the National Day of Prayer, and Gov. Jared Polis signed a state proclamation.

The Colorado Springs-based National Day of Prayer Task Force wants Americans to pray to love one another and ask God to make today the launch of a “catalytic spiritual movement across America.”

The National Day of Prayer dates to the First Continental Congress in 1775. President Harry S Truman and a joint resolution of Congress further codified The National Day of Prayer with a resolution in 1952. President Ronald Reagan made it an annual event occurring the first Thursday of May.

El Paso County Commissioner and former Air Force Officer Longinos Gonzalez told how our founding fathers argued about the Constitution to the point of reaching an impasse. They declared a time out to pray.

“It was only after that prayer that our founders were able to come together and work again,” Gonzalez said, explaining how prayer led the way for our country's unprecedented freedoms.

For 247 years, our country has seldom been more divided. Our contemporary social, economic and political disputes seem intractable. Maybe that’s not so. No matter what threatens our great country’s security and unity, we have the option to leave it in the hands of God or a higher power.

Let peace begin today, on a “catalytic” scale, on this year’s National Day of Prayer.