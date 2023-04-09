For most of the world’s 2.38 billion Christians, today marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is a time of reflection, renewal and a sense of hope.

For his 33 years on earth, Jesus lived a life of leadership and teaching. Even as a child, he set himself apart with his wisdom and understanding. And when the time came, he sacrificed his life for mankind.

Virtually all modern religious scholars believe that Jesus was crucified in the spring of AD 30 after a trial for blasphemy because he claimed to be the king of the Jews.

According to the Gospels, the priests and elders of the time were threatened by Jesus’ teachings and brought him before Pontius Pilate, the governor of Judaea. After his crucifixion and burial, an angel rolled away the large stone sealing his tomb in Jerusalem and Jesus appeared to the apostle Paul and many others.

Jesus preached and taught his disciples for the next 40 days. He left a legacy of redemption and new life before he ascended into heaven.

Easter Sunday is the celebration of that legacy and the promise of renewed life.

This is one of the world’s oldest and most powerful stories. It’s a story of God’s sacrifice, his love and his promise from John 11:25 that:

“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.”

Nonbelievers and adherents to non-Christian religions can learn from the lessons of love, kindness and resilience that the Christian faith extols. Though only Christians worship Jesus as the son of God, the world’s major religions hold him in high regard.

At a time when the world seems chaotic and often senseless, there is always a purpose. Today we should celebrate the promise of love, new life and endless new chances. Happy Easter!

The Gazette Editorial Board