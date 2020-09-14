Amid the rollout of a city plan to pack more people into Denver homes, there has been an elephant in the room: The proposal would let halfway houses and homeless shelters — with convicts and substance abusers — open in your neighborhood. Maybe next door, or near your kids’ school.
It’s a seemingly obscure detail that, some suspect, is the tail wagging the dog on this major rewrite of the zoning code. It would allow up to 10 unrelated people — and any number of their relatives — to live in single-family homes 2,600 square feet or larger. Smaller homes could accommodate up to five unrelated people.
Just the leeway needed for satellite shelters and community corrections facilities to proliferate citywide.
That’s not to say Denver’s rank-and-file residents are unaware of the implications. Their opposition is mounting; many are worried, and plenty are furious.
It’s just that the folks who typically drive policy at City Hall — bureaucrats, urban planners and wide-ranging advocacy groups — would rather talk about the pending plan’s presumed potential to expand affordable housing. And who doesn’t want more affordable housing, right?
Proponents also have sought to frame the plan — a 180-plus-page tome of amendments to the Denver Zoning Code — as a matter of updating rules to address density and “changing needs.”
Read the fine print. A Community Planning and Development Department web page references “outdated or confusing language” such as “complicated regulations for shelters for the homeless.” There’s also a telling reminder that a moratorium on new community corrections facilities expired in 2018: “This project will review current regulations for community corrections and identify any updates that may be needed to balance community needs with evolving strategies for reintegrating people back into society after incarceration.”
Denverites are getting the message. By many accounts, neighborhood associations are abuzz and are mobilizing. Handbills and petitions are circulating. A new citizens group of Denver residents — Safe and Sound Denver — has emerged to fight the proposal head on. Media coverage is cranking up. (A Safe and Sound member weighs in on the plan in a commentary in today’s Gazette op-ed pages.)
Meanwhile, some members of the Denver City Council are heeding the push-back and expressing their own dismay. Several members recently chided the city planning staff for charging ahead with the plan — arguably, under the radar — while the rest of Denver dug in during the COVID-19 lockdown.
While council action is slated for October — the city’s planning board voted last month to move the proposal forward to the council — momentum could be slowing. Let’s hope this is a turning point.
You have to wonder if the visionaries who devised this plan gave any thought at all to the safety, not to mention the peace of mind or property values, of Denver residents.
Crime in Denver is spiraling higher than it has in many years. The same is true of the homeless population — mushrooming in the wake of a hands-off approach by authorities downtown following weeks of street unrest that included vandalism and violence. This proposal evidently would spread that pain — depositing it around cul-de-sacs, near playgrounds, along biking and jogging routes — to make sure everyone gets their share.
Even taken at face value — that “group living” would free up affordable housing — it’s hard to see how the plan achieves its goals to any meaningful degree. It’s almost easier to connect the dots to chaos — just what DU’s neighborhoods need, more students shoehorned into a single house, right? — than to lower rent.
Denver’s citizens are as humane as are residents of any other American city. We care about the homeless and generously support efforts to heal the many things that ail them. We are also realistic enough to know that those who have served in prison need a practical transition back into free society — to lessen the chance they’ll end up behind bars again.
And we are resolved to find effective options to address those and other pressing social needs — without upending and undermining the neighborhoods that keep us safe, nurture our families, tie us together as a community and provide the foundation of our city’s quality of life.
The pending proposal misses that mark by a mile and should be shelved. Whether the council does so will offer a test as to how well our city’s elected leadership is listening to those whom they are elected to serve. The pending proposal, at best a starry-eyed, if perhaps well-intended daydream of social engineers, has no discernible support base in the broader community.
High rents as well as long-standing social concerns — like homelessness, substance abuse and rehabilitating criminal convicts — warrant much more thought. And any response cannot succeed without the buy-in of the whole community.
The Gazette editorial board