A statement Monday by 35 Democrats from across the country — six of them Coloradans — highlights the stark contrast between traditional Democrats and the left-wing operatives who have seized their party.
At issue are two major Democratic PACs that spent millions deceptively trying to control the outcome of recent Republican primaries. The Democratic Governors Association spent $1.5 million trying to boost then-Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez in his race against statewide at-large University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl.
Democratic Colorado, a PAC with ties to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, spent nearly $4.1 million trying to persuade Republican Party voters to nominate state Rep. Ron Hanks over business leader Joe O’Dea.
The propagandist campaigns claimed Hanks and Lopez were “too conservative” for Colorado. Mercenary Democrats hoped this message would energize the Republican Party’s base to vote for Hanks and Lopez, whom they considered easy to beat in a primary election.
The false-flag campaigns failed miserably because: 1. Few people fell for it; and 2. Colorado’s Republican base is not nearly as far right as the left wishes it were.
In nominating Ganahl and O’Dea, voters selected candidates with reasonable and moderate platforms who would govern for the benefit of all Coloradans. Instead of hoping for good governance, the Democratic PACs risked electing 2020 election deniers who would probably never work with Democrats toward the common good.
Though ineffective, the campaign should leave voters with three conclusions: 1. Radicalized Democrats are worried about November; 2. These PAC leaders think voters are stupid; and 3. Modern mainstream Democrats will use unethical guerrilla maneuvers in their insatiable lust to gain and maintain power — even if it risks hurting our country.
The 35 prominent Democrats wrote they are “dismayed” by the tactics of the Democratic organizations because “our democracy is fragile.”
“These destructive primary tactics aim to elevate Republican candidates who Democrats hope they can more easily beat in November. But it is risky and unethical to promote any candidate whose campaign is based on eroding trust in our elections…”
The six Coloradans who signed the statement are: former Sens. Gary Hart, Mark Udall and Tim Worth; former Gov. Roy Romer; and former U.S. Reps. Patricia Schroeder and David Skaggs.
These are Democratic stalwarts who served with integrity and concern for all Coloradans. They believed in their state and their country and tried to improve the lives of everyone. They were, and remain, far above the fray of the “win at any cost” crowd.
Other leading Democrats — people serving today — would be wise to join these political sages. We hope to see Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Gov. Jared Polis similarly denounce the sleazy tactics of Schumer and these PACs.
Today’s Democratic base — defined more by fists-in-the air leftists than scholarly liberals — tells us capitalism is racist and unfair. It compares the United States and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas. It tears down statues of great men who established a country so free and diverse people around the globe risk their lives to break in.
The Democratic establishment teaches children our country is racist and evil to the core. It pits “people of color” against white males. Democratic President Joe Biden — sadly under control of the base — undermines our energy industry while begging a dictator for oil.
It is no surprise a party so radically opposed to our country’s best interests would pervert the democratic process and risk electing marginal, unqualified candidates who question our election process — all on a bet it might elect Democrats.
The Democratic Party can and should return the integrity and leadership shown by six marquee Coloradans and 29 other good liberals who demand more ethical and respectful behavior from the leaders of their party.
The Gazette Editorial Board