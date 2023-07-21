“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone risked their hard-earned fortunes to save one of Colorado’s most iconic human-made landmarks, Casa Bonita. Sadly, as often is the case with organized labor, no good deed goes unpunished.

In financial turmoil, Casa Bonita closed during the pandemic and its future was in peril. Parker and Stone bought it in 2021, giving the business an unlikely chance to survive.

This month, as Casa Bonita conducts a “soft opening” with special guests — basically for training and logistics — a “collective” of 50 employees sent Parker and Stone a written ultimatum.

Called #WeAreTeamCasa, the group demands clarity on the restaurant’s hours of operation and health benefits promised when it reaches full operational capacity. They demand “transparency,” “a voice in the workplace,” and the reinstatement of former employees who left over contract disputes.

After closing the sale, Parker and Stone discovered an assortment of delayed maintenance nightmares. They replaced plumbing, electrical and more. The famous fountain out front was crumbling, so they rebuilt it. They expanded the diving pool inside to ensure greater safety for divers. They could have done this for considerably less by starting over in a new location.

While shuttered for repairs, Casa Bonita’s new owners paid employees who would have otherwise lost incomes.

In every way imaginable, Parker and Stone took this on out of love for a quirky establishment known for its carnival atmosphere. For baby boomers and their offspring, Casa Bonita provides an unusual escape from reality. Parker and Stone illustrated this in a famous “South Park” episode, making the restaurant an international curiosity.

One need only visit Casa Bonita to see the overhead of paying actors, musicians and cliff divers in an environment of low-priced food, water, caves and all assortment of mesmerizing fun.

In keeping with their commitment to salvage a landmark — seriously, a designated historic site in a Lakewood strip mall — Parker and Stone eliminated tipping and committed to paying restaurant staffers a flat $30 an hour. This means cooks, servers, teen and young adult divers, custodians and more earn a rate of $62,400 a year.

That’s more than twice Colorado’s $13.65 minimum wage, about $28,000 a year, which they could lawfully pay. It is not as if other restaurants are desperate for cliff divers and mariachi musicians.

The $30-an-hour, $62,400-a-year compares with an average salary for Colorado restaurant servers — those with six-to-nine years of experience — of $16.46 an hour or $34,200 a year (source, Indeed).

No one gets rich on $62,400 a year. The upside of $30 an hour is the lack of risk, uncertainty and self-sacrifice. Show up + do the job = get paid as guaranteed by law without the need for potential tips. Salary surveys provide examples of those who make about $30 an hour and receive no tips. They include:

• Colorado teachers on average earn $60,130 a year, about $30 an hour, after earning college degrees, getting state certified and complying with continuing education requirements.

• Paralegals in Colorado public defender’s offices earn just over $50,000 a year — less than $30 an hour — after completing four years of college or earning paralegal certificates and completing apprenticeships required for licensure.

• Loan officers earn an average of $30.39 an hour.

• Food scientists, animal scientists, landscape architects, urban planners, dental hygienists, insurance underwriters and diagnostic medical stenographers on average earn between $60,000 and $65,000 a year.

We aren’t suggesting Casa Bonita pays too much. If the business can pay more, we’re all for it. Only the best should work at Casa Bonita.

We only suggest these organized employees assess their good fortunes, relative to peers. Consider the unlikely events, risks and circumstances that saved this business. Then give this venture the benefit of the doubt and a chance to succeed.

Parker and Stone have shown, through actions and financial risks, their care and concern for employees and the state they call home. It is a safe bet they treat employees well and pay what this rescue mission can afford at this time.

The Gazette Editorial Board