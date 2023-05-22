Life has no cruelty worse than counterfeit hope, as portrayed in Steinbeck’s Grapes of Wrath.

Elusive fruit leads the needy to proceed with false expectations. Professed benefactors who fib, exaggerate, renege or demand compensation do more harm than good.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock boldly invites immigrants to Colorado, promising comfort and care because “that’s who we are.” Sadly, as they arrive the mayor sounds unwelcoming. He wants payment if he must deliver on his gestures of goodwill.

The mayor’s latest bitter behavior came Thursday after Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a busload of Latin American immigrants from the Texas border to Denver. It turns out they need food, shelter, clothing and care.

“Until the President and his Administration step up and fulfill their constitutional duty to secure the border, the State of Texas will continue busing migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver to provide much-needed relief to our small border towns,” Abbott said.

Hancock asked for them. The latest wave comes from Venezuela, run by a socialist government called “a brutal authoritarian regime” by Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

Immigrants escaping socialism seek the benevolence of capitalism, a system that generates surplus services and goods. By contrast, Venezuela’s socialist economy leaves grocery stores empty.

Capitalism has made the United States so wealthy that major retailers allow criminals to steal. In Venezuela, where government owns the means of production, there is nothing to take. Most Denver dumpsters contain more nutrition than Venezuelan immigrants could dream of back home.

It makes common sense to bus Venezuelans from low-income border towns to cities replete with social services, fully stocked store shelves and politicians who speak of “equality,” “equity,” “sanctuary” and compassion for the poor.

In a recent meeting with The Gazette’s editorial board, Hancock reiterated his desire to support refugees and other desperate immigrants.

“Being inclusive and welcoming to people who want to come to our city… that's who we are,” Hancock told us this month. “And I always say, if that’s what it means to be a sanctuary city then put us in that category.”

Options to survive spread quickly through penurious regions of Latin America, and Hancock launched this narrative years ago.

“If being a sanctuary city means that we value taking care of one another, and welcoming refugees and immigrants, then I welcome the title,” Hancock said in a 2017 YouTube video.

Hancock’s sentiment becomes ignoble if he fails to deliver.

Abbott reportedly plans to send more busloads, giving Hancock the chance to prove himself sincere — to “take care of” and welcome refugees. The mayor should thank Abbot for helping to fulfill the invitation. Instead, he complains.

Hancock last week called immigrant bussing “political theater” and “a stunt.” The mayor warns of billing Abbot for Colorado’s cost to care for and welcome refugees — which he vowed to do without mentioning an invoice.

Hancock’s bitter response makes his sanctuary embrace little more than virtue theater. One must wonder if the mayor cares about immigrants or merely the chance to script as if he does.

Either way, people desperate to feed themselves and their children will take offers of help at face value. No one should carelessly give them false hope.

Immigrants arrive in Texas every day. Border communities do their best but lack the capacity to care for everyone. So, Abbott accepts Denver’s welcoming pledge.

McAllen, Texas — a major gateway for immigrants and refugees — has a GDP of less than $30 million. Denver’s GDP well exceeds $200 million. To genuinely help refugees, Abbot sends them to cities with economic prowess and the expressed desire to help.

Politicians who profess care and concern must do more than talk. Refugees fighting for their lives have reason to believe words of hope from those who wield great power. Hancock offered welcoming care. That’s why they come here seeking our help.