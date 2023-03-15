She was, as Gov. Jared Polis observed this week, a "one-of-a-kind leader and barrier breaker.” For 24 years, Pat Schroeder shook up Congress, using her signature quips, her dauntless persona and her knack for political street theater.

Along the way, Colorado’s onetime U.S. representative from Denver redefined U.S. politics — and raised the profile of women’s role in it.

Schroeder’s death at 82 in Florida on Monday, due to complications from a stroke, reminded Coloradans of the Democratic politico’s indelible imprint on the American political scene. Although she left Congress decades ago, in 1998, her name is almost as recognizable today — and as likely to provoke debate.

Indeed, her political jabs and stunts and her trademark wit made her a household name in Colorado and across the country — evoking approving smiles if the households happened to lean Democratic, and eye rolls if Republican. Her name in fact amounted to fightin’ words for a lot of conservatives, who saw her as the embodiment of her relentlessly liberal politics.

She left her substantive mark in legislation; her milestone was the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993, which mandates up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for women and men to care for a family member. She also pushed through 1978’s Pregnancy Discrimination Act, which stopped employers from dismissing women because they were pregnant and from denying them maternity benefits.

But her greatest impact was through the sheer force of her personality— her pluck in going toe to toe with a predominantly male congressional establishment that, to her mind, was sexist and far too beholden to the past. She challenged convention and didn’t hold back her memorable opinions.

And of course, someone so closely identified with the feminist movement of her time was bound to be a precedent setter. She was the first woman elected to Congress from Colorado and the first to serve on the House Armed Services Committee.

She recalled having to push back at stereotypes from the start of her congressional tenure. In the face of questions about how, as the mother of two young children, she could function as mom and lawmaker, she shot back, “I have a brain and a uterus, and I use both.”

It was among her many memorable put-‘em-in-their-place rejoinders that would be immortalized by later generations of politicos.

As is so often the case when influential political figures pass from the scene, it is worth pondering how Pat Schroeder’s politics would have aligned with Colorado’s current political climate.

The Harvard-trained lawyer, licensed pilot and lifelong feminist might have been a paragon for the political left of her era, but would she have embraced some of the policy prescriptions advanced by the current generation of Democrats at Colorado’s Capitol?

And while Schroeder always was willing and ready to deploy her acerbic, take-no-prisoners wit, she also was capable of considerable comity in Congress, including with members who sat across the aisle. How would she have functioned in the caustic and, at times, bitterly partisan “ecosystem” of today’s political realm?

To an extent, she no doubt was a product of her generation. As the Book of Ecclesiastes reminds us, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” In her time and season, Pat Schroeder certainly rose to the occasion. Yet, she also will be remembered for many seasons to come.