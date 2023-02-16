Our state’s small businesses face a death by a thousand cuts at the hands of the 2023 Legislature. It’s not easy to anticipate where the next slice is coming from, given the flurry of bad-for-business bills unveiled by ruling Democrats.

The legislation, as always, purports to improve the lot of the average Coloradan. And as always, such good intentions are doomed from the outset. Some of the pending proposals will accomplish nothing — their provisions amounting to feel-good eyewash — while others will blow up on their intended beneficiaries.

Either way, the additional burden that the micromanagement will place on employers — our state’s job creators — and other businesses will drive the cost of operating ever higher. It stands to jeopardize their ability to create more jobs, to provide services at a competitive price — or simply to stay in business.

At the tip of the iceberg is the "Fair Workweek Employment Standards” proposal that has been making headlines — and has the business community shaking its head in disbelief.

House Bill 23-1118 would dictate details of work schedules, pay and other conditions for service workers across a broad swath of Colorado’s economy. It would make day-to-day operations nearly impossible for a host of businesses that rely on flexible-shift workers.

Restaurants would be some of the hardest hit. Almost every food and beverage establishment would have to dole out "predictability pay" to workers sent home early due to slow business or other unforeseen circumstances.

An industry that by definition can’t know in advance how many patrons will walk in the door on a given day or evening — would have to pay workers for work they didn’t do. The bill’s mandates would second-guess employees’ work schedules and compensation in granular detail. It would paralyze employers.

Meanwhile, House Bill 23-1068 would, among other provisions, prohibit Colorado landlords from charging a deposit for tenants with pets. Yes, pets, whose rights now would trump those of the businesses that provide their owners with housing.

Many of us have pets, and we love them. We also understand they can make a mess and create a nuisance. Most dogs bark; some of them do so often if their owners don’t pay heed. That disturbs other tenants in rental housing.

Pets also have to answer the call of nature and need owners who are willing to clean up after them. If they don’t, that is also a disservice to neighbors. It creates added costs and headaches for landlords, which pet deposits are intended to offset. Deposits also remind pet owners to be responsible.

If HB 1068 passes into law, it’s a safe bet more landlords who allow pets with a deposit will simply say no to pets. How’s that for an unintended consequence?

And then there’s House Bill 23-1146, which would require employers, under threat of a fine, to allow their employees to accept tips. It would be enforced even when tip taking might interfere with a business’ other policies or its overall business model.

Some retailers believe that accepting tips sends a message to customers that the quality of service varies with the size of the tip, so they don’t want their clientele to feel pressured.

The bills are just a sampling of the intrusive, burdensome and costly new mandates the Legislature is poised to pile on Colorado’s businesses.

Sure, it’s touted to help employees, tenants and others. But they will pay the price alongside the likes of employers and landlords when the feel-good policies backfire.