Fifth graders, economists and all in between can best understand money by talking to small-business owners. Colorado businesses live on the front lines of every regulation and tax law that affects buyers and sellers.

On the November ballot, voting Coloradans will see Proposition HH. This deceitful proposal cloaked in “property tax relief” is nothing but a sinister plan to permanently destroy the Colorado Constitution’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, best known as TABOR. The law requires a vote of the people to raise taxes or otherwise alter tax policy statewide or locally.

Prop HH asks: "Shall the state reduce property taxes for homes and businesses, including expanding property tax relief for seniors, and backfill counties, water districts, fire districts, ambulance and hospital districts, and other local governments and fund school districts by using a portion of the state surplus up to the Proposition HH cap as defined in this measure?"

If approved, Prop HH would raid anticipated TABOR refunds to facilitate a fungibility scam that claims to reduce taxes. It authorizes the state to keep tax revenues that belong to the people so the politicians can tell them their taxes are lower. It’s textbook sleight of hand.

Even worse, Prop HH would eliminate TABOR refunds over time. It would increase state revenues and therefore the annual TABOR cap that determines refunds. Over the next decade, HH could increase the TABOR revenue cap by billions and end taxpayer refunds.

It is clandestine by design because Colorado’s political class knows most voters cherish TABOR and would not consciously mess with it.

Another matter is the proposition’s likely violation of the Colorado Constitution’s one-subject ballot measure law.

By gutting TABOR and ostensibly reducing taxes, this measure does two things. One proposition + two separate outcomes and goals = breaking the law. On the day Polis signed the bill placing this on the ballot, Colorado counties lined up to sue the state for running it.

Voters should consider all that, and the most important view — the one shared by most Colorado business owners. These are the people who make up the foundation of our economy. They are farmers, ranchers, shopkeepers, restaurateurs, liquor store owners, grocers, river guides, CPAs, lawyers, doctors and everyone else who provides the goods and services we want and need.

A poll of Colorado members of the National Federation of Independent Businesses finds 90% of respondents oppose Proposition HH. This, in a country that can’t get 90% agreement that puppies are cute.

“Small-business owners have been unwavering in their support for TABOR for the 30 years of its existence,” said Tony Gagliardi, Colorado state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

Small-business owners need consumers to control the money they earn. Only discretionary spending keeps them in business. Every dollar the state keeps, under any guise, is a dollar a consumer cannot spend with a business. Each time the state retains refunds, or raises taxes, businesses close.

Prop HH ranks among the most deceitful measures we’ve seen on a Colorado ballot. Voters, warm up your veto pens. Tell friends and family to join in vote “no” on HH. Preserve our economy and show politicians that the voters won’t be duped by scofflaws in office.