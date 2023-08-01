PULL TEXT: Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, the rest of Colorado's congressional delegation, Colorado Springs Mayors John Suthers and Yemi Mobolade and others set aside partisan concerns and caused this outcome.

Something’s right in America today. We are all safer and can rest assured President Joe Biden and the Pentagon prioritize National Defense.

Biden and the United States Air Force chose to leave Space Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, rejecting a basing decision made on politics rather than pragmatic tactical concerns. Colorado won this important battle with business, community, military and political leaders working together for an apolitical, bipartisan result in the entire country's interest.

We have long trusted Biden to do the right thing, often wondering why it was taking so long. The command will generate billions for Colorado’s economy over the years, but economics was a distant second thought for most.

Of highest importance was national security. Without it, Colorado has no future.

Anonymous sources close to the president say Space Command’s leading Gen. James Dickinson told Biden moving the headquarters would jeopardize military readiness as the U.S. races to compete with China in space.

Sound familiar? Consider a few excerpts from editorials that began in 2020, one of which Trump read and discussed to no avail with former Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado.

• “We have no time to spare in obtaining and maintaining a lead in space-based national defense...”

• “Our adversaries, most notably China and Russia, continue gaining an advantage with anti-satellite and other space-based capabilities.

• “China, North Korea and Russia are all in a race to militarily dominate space. Each would be delighted to see Space Command packing boxes, moving desks and traversing the country to start all over…”

• “Space Command should reach full capability… making relocation a dangerous, expensive and ignorant choice.”

• “Trumps’ proposal would put Space Command nearly 700 miles from the nearest Space Force base… It would detach the military’s space brain from its body and appendages.”

• “President Biden could and should put a stop to this before things get more out of hand.”

We repeated these arguments with every development, from before and after Trump announced the move, and explained how no place matches Colorado.

• Space Command is surrounded by “110 leading Springs-based aerospace companies, including Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumman, Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, General Dynamics Mission Systems, SpaceX, Ball and too many others to list.”

• “Colorado hosts more than 300 other aerospace companies in the Colorado Springs orbit.”

• Keep it near the “United States Air Force Academy, the premier institution for preparing leaders of aerospace ventures today and into the future.”

• “Space Force (based in Colorado) is the service component of the Springs-based U.S. Space Command… The command and service (Space Command) have never been more important, as China, Russia, North Korea and other countries openly jeopardize… the United States.”

We predicted in 2020 that Trump would try moving Space Command if he didn’t get Colorado’s electoral votes. The editorial board met with Trump and during another visit he told a packed assembly and then-Mayor John Suthers he would decide after the election. Later, after losing, he boasted on Alabama radio of “single handedly” ordering the move.

Colorado trounced Trump, just as Alabama supported him more than 48 other states. Complicating matters was Biden’s friendship with former Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, a Democrat-turned-Republican, who reportedly saw the Space Command move as a perfect retirement swan song.

We applauded Trump slashing regulations and taxes, but the Space Command call stands as the prime example of his personality undermining sound judgment. Trump’s desire for revenge took priority over doing what was clearly, obviously — as argued by multiple Air Force Generals — the right thing for national defense.

Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, called Trump’s decision “corrupt.” Like Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, has been steadfast in working to keep Space Command in Colorado. So has Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn and all other members of Colorado’s Congressional delegation.

Other important mentions include former Springs Mayor John Suthers. Like Suthers, Mayoral successor Yemi Mobolade recently visited Washington to talk about Space Command and other Colorado issues.

Best of all, this ruling cinches Colorado’s standing as a major and booming leader in aerospace technology. As we have written:

• “Our state’s aerospace companies and the synergistic culture make Colorado the Silicon Valley of military space technology” — Gazette editorial, April 7, 2022.

• “Public- and private-sector aerospace ventures, combined with leading-edges space programs at institutions of higher education make Colorado Springs and the surrounding area the Silicon Valley of space technology.” — Gazette editorial, April 23, 2023

The wait is over, so off we go into the wide blue yonder — like never before — from Colorado. Be assured enemies of freedom rue this day we chose peace through strength. They should know we have only begun to soar.