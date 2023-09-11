A growing list of indicators warns of a looming recession. Meanwhile, the Colorado AFL-CIO applauds those politicians causing the dilemma.

Consider a few top concerns that emerge from the Colorado Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Business Leaders Survey, released last week:

• Sixty percent say Colorado's economy is "on the wrong track," compared to 53% last year.

• Forty one percent of business leaders plan to increase employees this year compared to 48% in 2022.

• Demand for employees is dropping, with positions “difficult to fill” down from 66% in 2022 to 48% this year.

• The greatest barriers for attracting and retaining talent are the cost of living and housing attainability, all driven up by regulation on development and building – including mouse protection and a “defects liability” scheme crafted to benefit predatory lawyers.

• Only 15% of business leaders have "no hesitancy" continuing to invest in Colorado, meaning 85% are hesitant.

• Respondents identified “regulatory costs” as the top barrier to investing more in Colorado.

• Two-thirds of business leaders say other states impose lower business costs than Colorado’s.

• Forty six percent of respondents plan future investments out of state, to avoid Colorado’s excessive costs.

Other troubling data abounds. State demographers find Colorado’s population growth has reached its lowest rate in 33 years, with people leaving for other states with lower taxes, fees and less regulation. Sure, fewer migrants mean less competition for campsites. It also means our state is less attractive and successful and less supportive of high-wage jobs.

"That should really be a wakeup call," said Pat McFerron, president of the Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates firm which conducted the business leaders’ poll. "Colorado is at risk of people leaving the state because of the regulatory environment. That would be the top issue and concern here."

It results from sustained one-party control of Colorado government — every statewide office and legislative leadership slot. With this unchecked power, a Democratic Party long dominated by rational moderates has become a boastfully radical juggernaut.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis knows the pitfalls of excessive regulation. By seeking the approval of ignorant revolutionaries, he’s the adult version of a good kid coopted by bullies. Despite a high economic acumen, and top-tier business leadership skills, Polis refuses to stand up against ignorance and extremism. He appeases politicians he should lead through education, admonition, reward and veto.

As rudderless governance makes Colorado less business friendly, the AFL-CIO gives thanks. It derides anyone in power who fights the anti-business agenda, putting politics above good jobs and the interests of workers.

The 130,000-member union conglomerate recently scored all 100 Colorado legislators on their regulatory performances in 2023, rating each on how they voted on 12 anti-business regulation bills. Those who supported the bills received grades of “A+.” Those who opposed the regulations — all 36 legislative Republicans, received “Fs.” Democrats received 100% of the 36 “A+” grades, comprising a who’s who of meddling authoritarians. The score card is a union boss campaign flier saying Democrats (donors) good, Republicans bad — all without regard for the anti-employment results.

Colorado has long provided an enviable setting for doing business in a free frontier blessed with awe-inspiring natural assets. It should remain the perfect place to start, relocate or expand a business. In 2023, under one-party rule, we showcase the forcible suppression of success.