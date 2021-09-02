Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 78F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.