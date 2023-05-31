President Joe Biden has a tremendous responsibility to uphold America's core values and protect its interests. With recent events raising questions about our country's future, it is more important than ever for our commander-in-chief to remind graduates of the United States Air Force Academy why we fight — unapologetically — for capitalism, freedom, and America first.

Biden will speak at the cadet graduation Thursday in Colorado Springs. We encourage him to tell these young new officers how much their lives and service matter to the goal of world prosperity and peace. We hope he assures them of a stable, fully funded military going forward under command of a president who values their lives.

Biden should tell them of the hundreds of thousands who have fought and died for capitalism. Their victories in preserving our way of life have led directly to a sharp decline in poverty and starvation around the globe.

Capitalism ended slavery long ago, while it persists around much of the globe under socialist and totalitarian regimes. We ended slavery, in part, because prosperity flourishes when individuals are free to seek the rewards of innovation, production and trade.

Our system, defended by previous Air Force heroes, provides sustenance for nations under less productive systems of socialism, communism and other forms of anti-capitalist central control.

The 2023 graduating cadets begin their careers at an unfortunate time in the United States. Throughout the country, faux intellectuals tell us our country — the country that cures diseases, feeds the poor and values diversity — is somehow a blight on the world. Internal, anti-American demagogues disparage capitalism — the foundation of freedom — as something ugly and unfair.

The proliferation of anti-US, anti-military, anti-capitalist sentiment explains why:

• This year’s graduating class of the City University Of New York Law School chose and applauded a speaker who encouraged “the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism and Zionism around the world.” Indeed, we must fight racism — a irrational, hateful bane antithetical to capitalism.

• Half of Colorado College graduates, just south of the academy, turned their backs on former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as she gave Sunday’s graduation speech. They dislike that in Congress she guarded military budgets, blasted socialism, defended the First and Second Amendments, defended law enforcement and protected religious Americans from forced funding of abortions.

• The Colorado Education Association this year called on public schools, in writing, to “dismantle capitalism.” The CEA defended the resolution as reflecting “our members' aspirations in our collective endeavor to create a safer and more equitable world.”

Our list could go on ad infinitum. Anti-capitalist academicians in the K-college system far outnumber those who dare say America is noble and well worth defending. The Air Force, the country it defends and an economic system that provides for the world are under clear and present danger from enemies foreign and domestic.

President Biden, the commander-in-chief over these new officers, will do the world a favor by telling graduates their dedication to this country is inherently virtuous. Tell them they defend the most benevolent, equitable, diverse, fair and just system the world has known.

Not all threats to our national defense are ideological. Some of the country’s most patriotic, pro-American leaders allow politics to jeopardize the Air Force. Former President Donald Trump indulged a political whim by deciding on his way out of office to move Space Command from Colorado Springs — within 20 minutes of the Academy — to an Army base 1,200 miles away in Alabama.

Space Command depends on the Air Force Academy to produce the best and brightest aerospace scholars. One cannot overstate the symbiance between the academy and Space Command.

Moving Space Command within months of full operational capacity would interrupt progress, embolden our enemies, waste money and harm the national defense these cadets will provide.

The people elected President Biden — over Trump — to make key decisions about national defense. Tell these graduates Space Command will stay right where it is.

The world is interconnected. The strength of our country, a global superpower, has a direct impact on others.

A strong United States requires a strong Air Force. A strong Air Force maintains international stability and peacekeeping efforts worldwide. It ensures that rogue states or terrorist organizations do not rise to power and threaten global security.

America's commitment to capitalism — the most essential component of freedom -- sets an example for nations struggling with authoritarian regimes and political instability. By defending our values, and our system, we encourage people everywhere to fight against oppression.

Air Force graduates, thank you for your dedication and service. Only our best and brightest get into and graduate from the academy. Today, the real work begins. Defend our country with pride — ignoring ignorant noise — knowing your service saves lives, feeds the poor and makes the world safer and more peaceful for all of humankind.