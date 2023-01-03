Urbanites along the 176 miles between Fort Collins and Pueblo easily correlate food with favorite supermarkets and restaurants. They see these resellers more than Colorado’s genuine food scene.
“Livestock roaming in open fields, tractors kicking up dust as they till the ground, and farmers decked out in worn cowboy hats surveying their crops as an eagle soars high and the mountains look on,” as described by the Colorado Department of Economic Development and International Trade.
When urban dwellers think of Colorado professionals and employers, they reasonably visualize engineers or lab-coated scientists designing integrated circuit boards, leading-edge medical equipment and aerospace parts. Their neighbors are doctors, lawyers, pilots, CPAs or workers employed by well-known corporations and other institutions.
Yet, the numbers don’t lie. Despite decades of migration — largely from coastal cities along the Pacific, Atlantic, Lake Superior and the Gulf of Mexico — Colorado’s economy relies heavily on the worn-cowboy-hat sector on the Eastern Plains and Western Slope.
Data from the U.S. Department of Commerce says agriculture leads Colorado’s economy by a long shot. Fresh beef cuts make up 7.3% of state exports.
If we combine fresh beef with exports of boneless frozen beef, ham, bone-in frozen beef cuts and nonham cuts of pork, Colorado’s livestock agriculture accounts for 17.1% of Colorado exports. Nothing else comes close. Integrated circuit boards make up 6.8% of exports, followed by aircraft parts at 3.4%.
Regardless of an increasingly cosmopolitan vibe, Colorado depends on the prairie. Maybe that’s why Denver each year continues hosting what the world’s livestock producers call the “Super Bowl” of livestock shows — the National Western Stock Show, a national tradition since 1906.
Based on advanced ticket sales, organizers expect about 700,000 attendees this year — a number equaling nearly all residents of Denver proper. Attendees will include farmers, ranchers and livestock enthusiasts from foreign countries and every state.
“This is the place where America buys and sells their animals and repopulates their herds so the food chain can remain healthy. So, the business side of this, especially on the cattle side, is really a big deal,” said Stock Show President and CEO Paul Andrews in a Gazette news article by Savannah Mehrtens. “…It’s part of Colorado, it’s part of the tradition if you live here.”
In addition to traditional stock competition and trading, the stock show offers carnival amenities, art shows, rodeos, petting zoos, food vendors and more. In facilities beneath and on each side of I-70, the stock show becomes a community unto its own in the midst of a booming city. No one needs a direct connection to agriculture to fully enjoy this comprehensive celebration of husbandry and cowboy customs.
Colorado should be proud of its giant glass skyscrapers, its sprawling new neighborhoods and other symbols of urban growth. Other states would gladly embrace our modernistic renaissance.
Yet, much of contemporary Colorado depends — and will for generations to come — upon its more traditional business of farmers and ranchers beneath the eagles above.
That’s why Colorado supports the National Western Stock Show, with immediate plans to expand the event’s facilities. Natives and newcomers alike should experience the event to fully know and understand this great Centennial state and its top contributions to the rest of the world.
NOTE: The National Western Stock show begins with a Thursday kickoff parade at noon in downtown Denver. The show and associated events run from Saturday through Jan. 22. For tickets and more information, visit nationalwestern.com
The Gazette Editorial Board