Our country remained in a lurch as of our press time Tuesday night, not knowing whether President Donald Trump would get another four years or would turn the White House over to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Trump had won Florida and Ohio and was ahead in Pennsylvania and other key swing states. Yet the electoral count remained too close to call.
What we know, regardless of the looming outcome, is that Americans were again misled by the media and media-sponsored polls. Just as in 2016, the media led consumers to think the election would go Democratic and Biden would easily win.
Regardless of the outcome, the information available as of Tuesday night tells us Democrats have lost the farmers, miners, other energy workers and much of the rest of the middle and working class that used to comprise the party’s base.
Regardless of the outcome, the final vote-count map will show vast geographic support for Trump. It will show the Democratic Party has lost middle America and become a party that appeals to upscale urban voters in a handful of large coastal cities and expensive, upscale destinations that include Colorado.
The 2020 electoral map highlights an urban-rural cultural rift that threatens our country’s standing as a nation held together by common interests. For more than two centuries, urban dwellers have known about and respected their dependence on rural Americans who produce energy and food. Rural Americans have known and respected their urban peers as the people who keep them in business. Despite great cultural differences, each demographic understood its dependence on the other.
That urban-rural connection and mutual respect is largely lost today. Oddly, a billionaire president from New York has emerged as the politician most adept at appealing to the people who build their lives around guns, Bibles, community, religion and the value of hard work. A man who boasts of roots in the working-class city of Scranton, Pa., has become the man who appeals to high-tech billionaires and high-wage professionals in New York and California.
Ballot counting and lawsuits in the coming days, weeks or months will tell us who occupies the White House next year. We should hope and pray the decision comes soon, whether it favors Biden or Trump. Regardless of the outcome, the election map tells us we remain in an urban-rural cultural war that threatens our survival as a nation.
When this painful episode ends, regardless of the outcome, we as Americans must restore our mutual concern and respect for one another. Winners should show compassion for those who lost. Likewise, people who lost should show respect for those who won. Our country’s survival requires an end to this vicious cultural war.
The Gazette editorial board