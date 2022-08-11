Colorado leads the country in bank robberies and car thefts. Denver’s rape crisis ranks second only to Detroit’s. Our state’s drug overdose surge has teenagers and toddlers dropping dead from fentanyl. The Washington Post recently published 3,000 words describing the sordid drug scene on Denver’s RTD mass transit system.
State Sen. and, now, indicted felony suspect Pete Lee — a Colorado Springs Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee — played a key role in growing our state’s unlikely crime spree.
As previously explained in this space, Lee has spent 10 years in the Legislature pushing a soft-on-crime agenda he calls “criminal justice reform.” He led the passage of 75 crime “reform” bills.
Lee supported a law that holds cops personally liable when arrests go wrong and suspects are harmed. The law exacerbates the dangers officers face when responding to violent crimes — such as the domestic disturbance that killed El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery this week.
Among Lee’s reforms was an insane 2019 bill that reduced the felony crimes of possessing Schedule 1 or 2 controlled narcotics to misdemeanors. It turned Colorado into a drug dealer’s dream and likely ignited our 54% increase in opioid overdose deaths the very next year.
Lee’s appetite to reduce punishments for crime appears insatiable. In 2021, Lee tried passing Senate Bill 62 to forbid arrests of suspects in Class 4, 5 and 6 felonies. He wanted the courts to release felony suspects without requiring bail.
Lee’s indictment this week by a grand jury — on a Class 5 felony charge of falsifying his residence address for electoral purposes — is richly ironic for a would-be reformer of our justice system.
Those who question why this charge rises to felony status should ask Lee. As a state representative in 2014, Lee co-sponsored Senate Bill 14-161 “increasing the penalty for providing false residential information, making the aiding or abetting the provision of false residential information a new felony offense.”
In a bizarre about-face, Lee would later blast voter integrity laws in 2022.
“What we are being told is to protect the integrity of the system, to prevent voter fraud, to prevent people coming in who are not registered to vote to come in and vote. Well, I would suggest that the voter fraud argument is a fraud itself,” Lee tweeted in January.
Long before Lee’s indictment, The Gazette’s editorial board warned of the senator seemingly flouting the law. A leaked recording of a 2020 phone call between Lee and an unknown woman reveals his concerns about claims he does not live in the district he represents — a matter unrelated to the indictment, and one that could cause him more trouble ahead.
“Mark Waller did the same thing in the commission deal,” Lee says on the phone, suggesting he should get away with the offense because maybe someone else did.
Lee tells the woman he’s working with criminal defense attorney John Buckley, because giving “false information regarding the elector’s present residence” is a Class 5 felony.
Only the judicial system can determine Lee’s innocence or guilt. Yet, his indictment should come as no surprise. Lee has consistently shown contempt for law, order, victims, cops and — more recently — a voting law he sponsored. By undermining law and order, Lee has burdened our state with crime.
The Gazette Editorial Board