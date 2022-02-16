Less than 30 miles separate the headquarters of Denver Public Schools and Douglas County Public Schools, but the two institutions’ boards of education might as well exist in different universes.
The contrasts between the two provide a nearly perfect microcosm of the yawning chasm dividing this country on a host of issues, including, increasingly, public education.
Both the DPS and DougCo boards have new members with bold agendas. In Denver, the newest additions to the board don’t radically shift the district’s direction, but they have signaled a willingness to act boldly to enact a progressive agenda that in its early days seems mostly to benefit teachers at the expense of students.
In DougCo, a new, conservative majority in the affluent, predominantly white district has fired the superintendent, in part over the contents of a reasonable equity policy that has nonetheless been sucked into the maw of the right-wing media’s hysteria over Critical Race Theory.
As diametrically opposed as they are politically, these two school boards, in their first two months in power, have at least two things in common. First, they’ve been ham-handed in their early moves. And second, they seem averse to transparency.
I’ve written extensively about the DPS board’s agenda as well as its blunders. One of its first baffling moves was to extend the contract of new Superintendent Alex Marrero by two years after he had been on the job less than six months.
Next, board members had little choice but to renew the contracts of 16 charter schools last month after Marrero endorsed the renewals. In some cases they did so grudgingly, and a couple of board members took the opportunity to spread falsehoods about Denver charters.
Next, the board set its sight on the district’s 52 innovation schools, possibly running afoul of state law and outraging principals and plenty of teachers at those schools, which enjoy some freedoms from district, state regulations and collective bargaining agreements.
On the transparency front, the board initially declined to livestream its first-ever meeting, a daylong retreat. Under pressure, board President Xóchitl “Sochi” Gaytán relented and allowed the afternoon to be streamed and recorded.
The board also codified in the resolution extending Marrero’s contract, that the results of his annual performance evaluations would be kept secret to the extent permitted by state law. And earlier this month, key portions of a virtual town hall on innovation schools led by three board members were not recorded, so there is no record for the public to look back on.
Despite that stumbling start, the DPS board seems populated by brilliant strategists when contrasted with ill-conceived early moves by the DougCo board.
Most notably, the board, driven by its new conservative majority, made national news by voting 4-3 to fire Superintendent Corey Wise in early February. This came after the four new members held at least one possibly illegal secret meeting to plot the coup.
Board President Michael Peterson said in a Fox News interview that he and his conservative colleagues had concluded that “it was just (Wise’s) performance over time, trust with the board members, and the direction that the district was going really wasn’t changing.”
That’s a lot to conclude after barely a month working with Wise. Even if the new board members came in determined to fire Wise, wouldn’t it have been smarter to display patience and build a case? It’s the mirror image of the DPS board’s impulsive Marrero extension.
Wise’s firing seems to have stemmed in part from the district’s equity policy, enacted last year. In the current political environment, where every hint of potential controversy is amplified by social media into a cataclysm, some county residents concluded that the equity policy amounted to the camel’s nose of Critical Race Theory under the DougCo tent.
Reading the policy certainly doesn’t lead me to that conclusion. In a district as lacking in diversity among students and staff as DougCo, and with a history of yawning achievement gaps and claims of racism towards kids and employees of color, reexamining the history of this country from a variety of perspectives might foster the kind of critical thinking everyone professes to want kids to learn.
The equity policy, now ordered by the new majority to be reviewed and likely gutted, commits DougCo schools “to ensuring that every DCSD student and staff member has access to equitable and rigorous educational opportunities,” according to a summary on the district’s educational equity web page. “The policy also reaffirms DCSD’s commitment to providing an inclusive culture to ensure all students, staff, and community members feel safe and valued.”
What sounds so threatening about that?
Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.