If the two teens charged this week in the killing of a pregnant woman had been students in Denver Public Schools, Superintendent Alex Marrero seems to think they should still be seated in class next to other kids in August.

Let that sink in.

Last month, Denver’s school board voted 4-3 to permanently reauthorize school resource officers (SROs) to campuses. That was a necessary but insufficient step. The district’s discipline policies must be changed — something Marrero doggedly resists in his final safety plan.

In 2021, DPS introduced a disciplinary matrix that severely limited the consequences of disruptive student behavior and when schools could involve law enforcement. The result? Meaningful discipline was explicitly discouraged — leaving deans, principals and DPS safety personnel powerless. You can draw a straight line from lax disciplinary tools to increased behavioral problems, rising juvenile crime and the proliferation of firearms (often stolen, sometimes with scratched-off serial numbers) on school grounds.

Let’s be clear: These lenient policies compromise accountability and jeopardize safety and wellbeing for entire school communities. Kids know there’s little DPS Safety and the police can do if they get caught — and they’re taking advantage of it.

“The discipline matrix lacks any sort of consequences or accountability,” Melissa Craven, DPS’s former deputy chief of safety, told me on 710KNUS radio in May. “Just allowing kids to continue these destructive behaviors isn’t doing them any good, nor is it doing the rest of the students in the school any good. It’s not a safe environment, nor is it healthy for anyone involved.”

Craven, a 12-year school-safety veteran, pointed to a troubling trend of students engaging in forbidden activities on school property — such as fighting, theft and drug use — because the consequences are less severe than if they occurred off-campus. “We must have consequences for actions that are clear and that are enforced, otherwise they will continue to escalate behavior,” she stressed. By late 2021 — after the discipline matrix was implemented and students returned from the pandemic — fights were already up 35%. It hasn’t gotten better.

Reinstating SROs will help, but if they’re entirely forbidden from being involved in student discipline and severely limited in their capacity to address criminal and/or dangerous activity, little will improve. Yet, to support his refusal to revise the discipline matrix, Marrero has publicly engaged in a glaring example of the “straw-man fallacy” — deliberately misrepresenting concerns of staff and parents by attacking a distorted version of their argument.

Astonishingly, Marrero falsely conflates the call for discipline matrix reform with opposition to providing an equitable education, implying concerned parents and staff want all students with “significant disciplinary issues” banished to alternative or virtual schools. “(W)e will not abandon our students who need us the most because their mistakes make others uncomfortable,” he dismissively wrote — outright disregarding the need for accountability and a safe learning environment. Tone-deaf much?

This isn’t hypothetical — it’s a pattern. Austin Lyle, who shot two deans at East High School in March, was already on probation for weapons violations and previously expelled from another district. The principal of McAuliffe International School tried to get a student charged with attempted murder to be moved to online learning or be expelled, but the district refused. At Denver Center for International Studies, a student allegedly threatened to shoot the principal. The district reportedly refused to enforce a restraining order. Roughly 350 students last school year received a threat assessment — 35% of the total ever conducted for then-enrolled students — with 42 of them requiring pat-downs.

Marrero misleadingly cites a study from the National Threat Assessment Center — but this research refers to targeted school violence and plots against schools. “(W)hat you’re talking about in an inner-city urban school is kids with handguns,” Director Charmaine Lindsay astutely observed to me on 710KNUS in May.

“I’m happy Dr. Marrero has endorsed this stance,” outgoing board member Tay Anderson wrote in a since-deleted June 27 tweet, adding he’s “been pushing (it) since the shooting at East.” Anderson has backed weaker disciplinary policies his entire tenure. Marrero’s choice to adopt Anderson’s approach to the lenient discipline matrix, coupled with his decision to rely on a future evaluation at Harvard University, demonstrates more dithering and inaction. This approach will leave the community in limbo and simply perpetuate the problems.

For her part, Lindsay has acknowledged a need to revise the matrix, while expressing concerns about inequitable discipline and excessive law enforcement referrals.

“I just think that trying to come up with a balance is difficult, and obviously there are areas when we start looking at how this is being implemented and what’s not working, that we should go back and revisit and fix,” she said in our interview.

In a May board meeting, Director Scott Baldermann suggested DPS should revisit the matrix because “there’s some ambiguity in there.”

Surely the district’s disciplinary guidelines can be revised to prioritize accountability and foster a safer, more conducive learning environment — all while balancing with the board’s stated commitment to reduce the purported “school-to-prison pipeline.”

Let’s be real: Superintendent Marrero’s refusal to acknowledge the overwhelming evidence, take initiative and reform DPS’s discipline matrix can only be described as “ideological stubbornness.” He must immediately reverse course — lest the lives, well-being and academic futures of Denver’s students hang in the balance.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.