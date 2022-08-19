“I get you trying to protect your employees,” Denver Public Schools board vice president Tay Anderson publicly admonished Manual High School Principal Joe Glover. “But sometimes, grown men gonna have to answer to their grown choices.”
The jarring words — which referred to JROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Gordon Crawford — were uttered at a May 10 community meeting attended by Manual students and parents. I’ve reviewed and verified a 50-minute audio recording.
Once again, Anderson — and board secretary Scott Esserman — castigated the innocent.
They convened the meeting because Manual was losing its longstanding JROTC program — something which, Glover explained, had been in discussion for four years. First Sgt. Eric Posey, a popular JROTC teacher since 2007, would no longer be employed there. (Anderson was one of Posey’s cadets when he was a Manual student.)
Crawford, Posey’s supervisor, was a relative newcomer to Manual. Instructors are retired military, certified as teachers by the Army and hired by schools.
After Anderson suggested Crawford was responsible for terminating Manual’s program, Glover took the fall. “If you want to blame somebody, you can blame me.”
“I’m not gonna let you take that bullet,” Anderson countered. “If it’s true that this colonel (Crawford) has pushed out kids, he must own that in front of all of us.”
Parents and students were understandably upset, but their apparent anger was a direct consequence of deception from Anderson and Esserman.
“As a board member, we were not privy to this decision,” Anderson claimed. Both insisted they couldn’t find out why JROTC was leaving Manual and who was responsible. “Why can’t we get an honest answer on who made this f’ing decision?” Esserman shouted.
Yet somehow, education news service Chalkbeat Colorado got the honest answer.
“The director of Army instruction for Denver Public Schools, Lt. Col. Retired Kevin Black, said the district decided to move Manual’s JROTC program after army officials said they were unlikely to grant Denver a new program for Northfield because Manual’s program was under enrolled,” Chalkbeat reported two days later. “They suggested Denver instead relocate Manual’s program to Northfield, Black said.”
Rather than share the truth with the community, Anderson and Esserman exploited their privilege for political gain. By fabricating a villain — Lt. Col. Gordon Crawford, who is white, alongside “institutional racism” — they created an opportunity to play heroes.
“We gonna fight like hell,” Anderson declared. “I’m one of the people that control the district. So, if we’ve gotta go to us, and we need to overturn it, if that’s what you’re saying, by all means count on my vote.”
“Tay and I are both committed to this,” Esserman said. “If there is any possibility of ensuring that not just the program, but First Sgt. (Posey) will continue here, we will make sure that happens.”
By singling out Crawford for public ridicule, they explicitly violated the Board Member Code of Conduct. “Members will not publicly express individual judgments about Superintendent or staff performance.”
The board’s “policy governance” structure likewise forbids members’ direct involvement in operational decisions and staffing.
The Manual meeting “overstepped (Superintendent) Dr. Marrero’s operational work, because they weren’t supposed to make demands of his employees and tell them what to do,” President Sochi Gaytán told Westword in June.
“But when I approached Scott Esserman about this behavior and how he was violating board policy, he made very verbally abuse remarks to me, accompanied by a demeaning tone. He said my interpretation of policy was ‘garbage,’ and ‘I regret voting for you — you have failed as president.’”
Garbage interpretation? During the meeting, Esserman himself admitted to violating policy.
“(W)e’re not supposed to be currently involved in operational decisions. But to hell if I’m gonna stay silent when I see something going on that is exactly what we say in word in DPS that we’re not doing,” he declared.
Anderson even brazenly suggested Crawford would retaliate against students.
“I’m saying this as a citizen, not as a school board member,” Anderson began. “I’ve watched multiple kids here that bravely stood up to a man (Crawford) that’s probably gonna retaliate against them when the doors are closed. So, I’m hoping that these students will have protection when they walk into your building tomorrow from this man if they feel that they are being chased out of the program because of him.”
Retaliation?
Back when he was a DPS employee, a compliance investigation concluded Anderson violated district policy for retaliation.
As a board member last September, a months-long DPS investigation found Anderson had intimidated witnesses and aggressively solicited inappropriate relationships with underage schoolchildren. His board colleagues censured him.
“These board members are supposed to represent teachers, support teachers in addition to their parent and community constituents. They campaigned on that,” observed one DPS teacher. “It’s shocking when anyone verbally abuses a teacher. A JROTC instructor is still one of us. … No teacher wants to be treated this way. Period.”
Let’s be real: Teachers and staff have been put through the wringer. Students and their learning outcomes ceaselessly deteriorate. The last thing anyone needs is community intimidation by a school board member, let alone two.
