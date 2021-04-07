In the middle of a pandemic in which respiratory issues are at the forefront, it’s perplexing that the Denver City Council is considering an ordinance to allow marijuana/cannabis smoking and vaping in Denver’s restaurants, bars, marijuana businesses and other places throughout the Mile High City.
We should know from our experience with the COVID crisis that a greater emphasis on public health and workplace safety is necessary. However, the proposed Bill to Enact Marijuana Hospitality Program for Denver will undermine efforts to protect Coloradans by permitting smoking indoors at restaurants and other establishments.
Public support for the City and County of Denver’s consistent efforts to create workplaces with clear air, free from secondhand smoke from tobacco and aerosols from electronic cigarettes, remains high. The decision to close Denver International Airport’s last smoking room and become 100% smoke-free — thus protecting the health of airline passengers and staff — was a popular example of how the city has played a leading role in promoting public health.
We didn’t reach this point overnight, though. Colorado’s statewide smoke-free policies for restaurants, bars, retail stores and most public places took decades to achieve.
In 2019, the state legislature strengthened the law and closed several key gaps in the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act that was adopted 15 years prior, eliminating exemptions that have allowed smoking in small workplaces, hotels, and long-term care facilities. The modernized law also prohibits the use of electronic smoking devices in smoke-free venues. According to the American Lung Association’s State of Tobacco Control report, Colorado received an “A” grade for our smoke-free air law 2018. The grade dropped to “B” once HB19-1230 — the law that allows communities to opt into allowing marijuana smoking or vaping in public places and workplaces — was passed. After years of work, we cannot allow these laws to be undermined by allowing marijuana smoking or vaping in places where smoking and vaping is now prohibited. Protecting the public from exposure to secondhand smoke and secondhand vapor has only become more important, not less.
The bottom line is this: Smoke is smoke. Nonsmokers and smokers alike are harmed by secondhand marijuana smoke. Scientific evidence makes clear that secondhand marijuana smoke creates a serious health risk to the public. Marijuana smoke, just like secondhand tobacco smoke, is a potent source of PM 2.5 fine particulate matter, which is hazardous regardless of source, including wildfires and air pollution. Cardiovascular function is weakened by secondhand marijuana smoke, as it contains thousands of chemicals and at least 33 carcinogens. Particle emissions from dabbing and vaping marijuana can create levels of indoor air pollution like extreme air pollution events such as those caused by wildfires and can cause cardiovascular and respiratory disease. There’s no such thing as a safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke. That’s why everyone should have the right to breathe smoke-free air in public places and workplaces.
Opening public places like restaurants and bars and exposing the public and workers to secondhand smoke is a bad and dangerous idea, especially as neighborhoods across the Denver area fight COVID-19. After all, COVID-19 is a deadly virus that attacks the lungs. It would be inexcusable to force the public and workers to risk their health in these environments in order to earn a living. Passing this ordinance would also send a clear sign that the city is prioritizing marijuana-industry profits over the health of its residents.
The proposed ordinance is contrary to what most Coloradans want. Support for smoke-free public places is strong in Colorado; in fact 65% of Colorado voters oppose allowing marijuana smoking or vaping in restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and other public places, according to a statewide survey.
We strongly urge the Denver City Council to take a stand for community health by not supporting the Bill to Enact Marijuana Hospitality Program for Denver. Do not roll back hard-won local public health protections by allowing for marijuana smoking and vaping indoors.
Let us all stand strong behind the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act. There is no need for people to smoke or vape in ways that harm other people including workers.
Ellen Penrod is the executive director for the American Lung Association in Colorado. Pete Bialick is the president for the Group to Alleviate Smoking Pollution (GASP).