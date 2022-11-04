To many, it seems like a truism in American politics that most politicians are hypocrites. But sometimes, a politician’s hypocrisy — the attitude of “do as I say, not as I do” — reveals a fatal flaw so glaring that it unravels the politician’s carefully crafted narrative.
In Colorado, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Secretary of State Jena Griswold exemplify this failure of character. They’ve meticulously fashioned their personal images as heroes battling corruption, yet their own actions contradict their most fundamental political identities.
In September, Bennet joined several colleagues in a strongly worded letter. He griped that “many of America’s largest and most profitable corporations have paid far less than the statutory federal tax rate, or even nothing at all.” He has also called for a “crackdown on tax avoidance…so all wealthy taxpayers pay their fair share.”
In 2020 Bennet tweeted, “Hard-working Americans — nurses, teachers, firefighters, and other essential workers — pay more in taxes than (President Donald Trump). Everything is just another opportunity to cut corners, enriching himself at the expense of everyone else.” With an estimated wealth of $15 million and an annual income of $609,762 in 2018 — his most recent data released when he ran for president — Bennet has paid far less than the statutory 37% rate that his income bracket falls into. His effective tax rate was less than half at 17%.
This isn’t illegal. Like Trump and those corporations, Bennet simply uses the tax code to his financial advantage. As a capitalist, I don’t begrudge him for using his savvy and sophisticated private-sector investment background to his financial advantage. The problem comes when Bennet criticizes businesses or other politicians for doing exactly what he does.
Bennet says he supports banning congressional stock trades and requiring all members of Congress to hold their assets in a qualified blind trust. In his last debate against Joe O’Dea, Bennet implied he is legally restricted from putting his own investments in a blind trust. This is flatly false. As I reported Oct. 21, there are six U.S. senators who already have investments in a blind trust. Michael Bennet just isn’t one of them. Again, I don’t begrudge Bennet for investing his own money how he sees fit, so long as it’s properly disclosed. But he has staked his political career on expelling financial self-dealing and thwarting corporate mischief in American politics. Meanwhile, Bennet enriched himself at the expense of Puerto Rico — investing in a hedge fund that successfully bet the island would go bankrupt and banking him roughly $1 million.
Similarly, Griswold’s claim to fame is all about championing transparency in campaign finance and exposing the “dark money” contaminating elections. Yet, as I explored in the Gazette on Sunday and Colorado Politics on Wednesday, Griswold has “doubled down on the very thing she claims to reject — and failed her own transparency test.”
As chairwoman of the partisan Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (DASS) since January 2021, she’s failed to ensure the funds that filter through DASS are transparent. If anything, she’s made things look even shadier. She’s made DASS the epicenter of a network that shifts around millions of dollars among organizations that either don’t have to report their donors or hide contributors and expenditures within multiple layers. This network’s shady dollars are funneled to Colorado through dubious organizations like Open Democracy PAC, which has spent an unprecedented $780,000 backing several Democratic county clerk candidates.
According to DASS’s 2021 financial reports, beginning two months after Griswold took over, the organization quietly paid almost $30,000 to Hilltop Public Solutions – where her own brother, Chris Griswold, is a partner. So much for transparency and ethics.
In a recent 9News debate, Griswold claimed, “None of (DASS’s money) has been used to support my race.” She later reiterated, “Again, DASS is not spending in Colorado.”
However, DASS has been promoting a series of Facebook ads featuring several Hollywood stars, including Stephen Colbert and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. According to advertising data made public by Facebook parent company Meta, 2-3% of each ad’s impressions are in Colorado.
DASS also maintains a very close relationship with the national organization End Citizens United, which donated $300,000 to Defend Democracy Fund. DDF has spent more than $1 million to oppose Griswold’s opponent, Pam Anderson — including a TV spot that CBS4 called a “completely baseless…shameless smear tactic.”
Let’s be clear: As DASS’s chairwoman, Griswold paid her brother, runs ads in Colorado and aligns with other partisan organizations that funnel dark money into Colorado elections. Her professed identity is a warrior for transparency and exposing dark money. U.S. Sen. Bennet has exploited tax law, profited off Puerto Rico’s financial collapse and refused to put his money in a blind trust. His avowed identity is a thwarter of Washington corruption and vanquisher of tax cheats.
“Hypocrisy is the ultimate power move,” author Michael Shellenberger once observed. “It is a way of demonstrating that one plays by a different set of rules from the ones adhered to by common people.”
Indeed, the astonishing hypocrisy of Michael Bennet and Jena Griswold — an entrenched attitude of “rules for thee but not for me” — makes a mockery of their purported political identity as a corruption clean-up crew.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.