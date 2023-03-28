As Denver prepares to elect a new Mayor, it is clear that the top voter concerns are public safety and homelessness.

These issues are not unique to Denver. A rise in gun violence, crime, and homelessness associated with drug-related trauma is a problem plaguing cities across America. Solving these challenges will not be easy. Nevertheless, the next mayor could make them worse unless they come into office prepared to remove the blinders on the stark reality of opioids like fentanyl on our streets and address the moral issues and fatigue plaguing law enforcement officers throughout the city.

Contrary to popular belief, Mayor Michael Hancock has gotten thousands of unhoused residents into permanent housing over the last decade. However, the number of people living on the streets because of the rise in deadly opioid trafficking has increased dramatically since 2019. Fentanyl and methamphetamines are among the deadliest of these drugs, proliferating in all communities – not just in major cities – across the country.

I know first-hand how challenging these problems are in our community. As Denver’s former Deputy Mayor and Executive Director of Public Safety, I had the responsibility of overseeing police, sheriff, and fire operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many years before my service in the Hancock administration, I was an assistant city manager in two Denver metro cities and a police officer in the metro area.

When I was a police officer on the street years ago, I learned that the first and most important skill I could ever employ was to make decisions that considered humanity first. I also experienced what drugs can do to a person’s brain chemistry. On any given day on the job, I dealt with community members trying to “commit suicide by cop,” persons who attempted to harm their family members, individuals who had manic episodes, and people who committed any number of property and person crimes just to get the drugs for their next high. The vast majority of these individuals had no desire to comply with police or service workers, nor did they have the insight to seek help, housing, or anything that could get them off of the street.

Fast forward a decade, and throw in a global pandemic and economic/political uncertainty. Police officers have to deal with more tenuous issues on the street than ever before. As Director of Public Safety in Denver, I also witnessed how a permissive approach to possessing new, cheaper, and more deadly drugs like fentanyl made our streets unsafe, fueled petty crime, and increased visible homelessness in our community. The drugs and the need to use them have made these individuals resort to more extreme violence than we have seen in decades. A law passed in the State Legislature in 2019 allowed for misdemeanor possession of up to 4 grams of deadly fentanyl, Enough to kill hundreds of people within seconds. It also created an easier path to promote open-air drug trafficking in the middle of the street.

During the same time in 2020, bills were being passed in the state legislature that completely demoralized police officers, causing officers to question if it was worth staying in the profession. Across the state, police officers wondered if the people writing th laws understood the dangerous job policing had become amid all of the social crises in our communities.

To try and address these issues, in 2020, Chief Paul Pazen shared with me his vision for STAR, and I implemented it with the blessing of Mayor Hancock. I also launched the Early Intervention Team, a team of clinicians, unhoused advocates, and human service workers whose only job was to connect people experiencing homelessness to services and get them off of the street. Unfortunately, that team was met with resistance to services.

I then launched the Street Enforcement Team. Separate from the EIT, this team is a team of well-trained public safety employees that were deployed to enforce the camping ban but did not have a badge or gun as requested by many of the unhoused advocates as they believed it decreased reoccurring trauma that the presence of traditional police officers presents when dealing with unhoused people. Again the team struggled to make any difference because, at this point, people didn’t care if they were issued tickets to a court or arrested. They knew a judge would let them out of jail before the officer could finish their paperwork.

Thankfully, Mayor Hancock, Governor Jared Polis, and then-House Speaker Alec Garnett saw how this and other laws worsened conditions. They acted last year to bring more balance to the laws. That was an important step, and we must continue bringing commonsense balance back to our legislative process.

The next mayor is going to inherit one of the largest and most reform-minded police and sheriff departments in the country. I was proud to launch many of these initiatives during my tenure.

As an Afro-Latino man, I also realized the need for a vigilant and compassionate approach to improving relations between communities of color and law enforcement. The George Floyd protests from 2020 galvanized the world in support of thoughtful criminal justice reform and enlightened policing. With the right mayor who understands the balance needed, we won’t go backward on this commitment. In order to serve all of Denver, the incoming mayor must equip their Police Department, Fire Department, and Sheriff Department with the knowledge and tools to help them be successful and make good on current administration plans to recruit and retain the best police officers and sheriff deputies. They must understand that the men and women that wear the uniform and serve their communities every day are not enemies. I advise Denverites to vote for a mayor willing to implement a new public safety training complex replacing the current outdated and antiquated police, fire, and sheriff’s academies. The new mayor can ensure that the public safety departments in Denver and the metro area are getting the quality training they deserve. Vote for a Mayor who can hire leaders in their administration that understand the value of their public safety workers. Vote for a mayor who understands that one of their most important jobs is ensuring that laws are enforced, and safety is their top priority. The city needs leaders who understand that the number 1 tenet of having a thriving city is to have a safe city.

Lastly, vote for a mayor that understands that the continuity of leadership from mayor to mayor is the most important aspect Denver has offered its residents. Our city has experienced magnificent growth because all of the mayors for the last 30 years knew it was important to continue their predecessor’s work of protecting, developing, and cultivating an environment where Denverites want to live, work and play.

Murphy Robinson is President & CEO of Seca Secure, a custom security firm. He is the former Executive Director of Denver’s Department of Public Safety.