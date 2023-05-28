The two candidates for Denver mayor have no shortage of topics competing for their attention, from homelessness to public safety to downtown’s troubles.

These issues are easy to spot, so it makes sense that these topics will grab the headlines.

Although fentanyl has created a path of destruction through Denver — leaving behind a trail of heartbreak — it is often invisible.

News departments don’t broadcast fatal overdoses at the same volume that they report on car crashes and murders. So it may be surprising that 244 people in Denver died last year from fentanyl — more than from homicides and traffic fatalities combined.

Although fentanyl is often a silent killer, the tragedy of these deaths can create trauma for generations.

So what are we going to do about it?

Fentanyl is an unprecedentedly powerful — and often lethal — synthetic opioid. Just a tiny amount — the amount that would fit on the tip of a pencil — can be fatal.

2022 set a new record for fentanyl deaths in Denver and it’s claimed at least 100 lives so far this year, according to Denver Medical Examiner data. (This data reporting typically lags behind actual deaths so the current toll is likely to be even worse.)

Some note that the rate of increase in fentanyl deaths is leveling off. No one in Denver gets any comfort from that potential plateau — especially not the dedicated front-line corps working to save lives. Denver’s next mayor must redouble the city’s efforts to truly turn the tide. Of course, this is not a problem unique to Denver.

Fentanyl has become the leading cause of death for Americans 18-45 years old across the nation.

Many who died from fentanyl didn’t know they were taking it. Counterfeit pills and party drugs can be laced with it; it is often an invisible poison.

We’re grateful that both Kelly Brough and Mike Johnston provided detailed answers to four specific questions about fentanyl posed by Rise Above Colorado. The mayoral candidates’ answers are presented at WhatIsOurPlan.org.

Rise Above Colorado is a statewide organization focused on preventing teen substance misuse and this resource is co-sponsored by trusted community organizations like Boys and Girls Clubs in Colorado and the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention.

We’re promoting it throughout Denver and we encourage you to share it too.

What Is Our Plan? is a question that applies not just to the mayoral candidates but to all of us. Let’s destigmatize the conversation and consider what we all can do to save lives.

At WhatIsOurPlan.org you’ll find ways to get involved in addressing this epidemic.

Parents can talk with their teens while locking up or properly disposing of medications in their house.

Educators can add the discussion to their lesson plans, informed by our fact-based resources.

Everyone with a smartphone can download the OpiRescue app so we’re ready if we come across someone overdosing. We can all learn about naloxone (often known by the brand name Narcan) so we’re ready to use it if needed.

The bottom line is that we all have an important role to play. And it starts with getting and sharing the facts, and agreeing that we as a city will come together to do something.

Kent MacLennan is the executive director of Rise Above Colorado.