FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Easter egg hunts and photos with the Easter Bunny available at churches, city locations, neighborhoods and malls all around the area. Fees at some locations. One free photo available with the Easter Bunny at Bass Pro and Cabela's in Lone Tree and Thornton. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations: cabelas.com/shop/en/easter; basspro.com/shop/en/easter A free Hop and Shop Saturday at Outlets at Castle Rock, 1-3 p.m.

FRIDAY

A unique ceramics show opens: delecTABLE: The Fine Art of Dining, showcasing "the best in tabletop clay works by artists from throughout the US," 90 works by 70 artists. Presented by Art Students League of Denver and the art is for sale. Opening reception Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 200 Grant St., $15. Tennessee ceramics artist Andrew Clark juried the show running through May 21, writing: “Art that is meant to elevate simple moments like making coffee or eating dinner excites me more than anything. This exhibition is a perfect venue for this kind of work.” ASLD.org/delectable-ticketshttps://asld.org/delectable

FRIDAY

First Friday reception for "Sustainable Mosaics" a group show of works made from recycled and found materials is 5-8 p.m. Look for art with old nails and keys, computer parts, bike chains, unused jewelry and even shower doors. The Colorado Mosaic Artists show runs through April 21 at Lakewood Arts Gallery, 6501 W. Colfax Ave. lakewoodarts.org/virtual-gallery

SATURDAY

A fun time for 41 years celebrating that spring is on its way, The Steamboat Cardboard Classic. Creative types will design and decorate cardboard boats and race them down the mountain. And there's plenty of time to enjoy Steamboat Springs. Judging for the best designs, Cardboard D'Elegance, at 11 a.m. followed by racing at 11:30 a.m. tinyurl.com/yfefuxxe

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Colorado Tartan Day Festival turns the Boulder County Fairgrounds bright colors, bagpipes and kilts as being Scottish is celebrated by folks of all heritages, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. There's even an official Colorado State Tartan. At Clan Tents participants will be able to do Scottish ancestry tracing back to families and clans. Lots of vendors, music, special food, a history village and the Scottish pub "Wicked Claymore." Festival opens with a Parade of Clans at 11 a.m. both days. Hours 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free, donations accepted. coloradotartanday.com

SATURDAY

Girls can go ice skating with their American Girl Dolls and the Easter Bunny during a special annual event at Greeley's Ice Haus which includes a drawing for the newest doll, Kavi. The American Girl Doll Skate is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and includes a group skating lesson, face painting, crafts and a photo booth. Admission is $6 and skate rental $3. The Greeley Ice Haus is in downtown Greeley at 900 8th Ave. GreeleyIceHaus.com, 970-350-9402.

SUNDAY

Now in its 76th year, the Colorado Council of Churches is once again sponsoring the annual Easter Sunrise Service held in Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison. Musical worship begins at 5:30 a.m. and the worship service begins at 6 A.M. Gates at Red Rocks will open at 4:45 a.m. This is an outdoor service -- dress warmly! Please monitor weather broadcasts before heading to the venue in case the service is canceled due to inclement weather. Admittance and parking are free and available on a first-come basis. Canned good donations WILL NOT be collected this year.

The Colorado Council of Churches is a statewide, ecumenical, and social justice organization that represents 13 Christian denominations and more than 800 churches across Colorado.