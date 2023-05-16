Denver residents should expect sunny, warm conditions with a chance of rain on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The weather agency predicts a high near 75 degrees, with a 30% possibility of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Tuesday night’s low is expected to be about 49 degrees, with about a 20% chance of rain.

Here is the rest of the week’s forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 am and noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 66. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Showers likely, then showers and a possible thunderstorm after 9 am. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.