Warmer temperatures are expected for Denver again Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
Denver residents can expect their first full day of winter to bring mostly sunny weather with a high around 65 degrees throughout the day, and eight to 13 mile-per-hour winds with gusts as high as 16 miles per hour, the agency predicted.
Overnight, the temperature could drop to a low of 31 degrees.
More mostly sunny weather, with a high near 62, and winds are expected for Thursday in Denver as well, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday night may see some rain, with a 20 percent chance after 11 p.m.
Friday, the agency predicted, may also bring precipitation, with a 30 percent chance of rain before 11 a.m., and breezy weather with gusts as high as 28 miles per hour.
Here is an extended forecast from the National Weather Service for the Denver metro area.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees, and winds ranging from 9 to 13 miles per hour and gusts reaching 18 miles per hour. A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain before 11 a.m., mostly sunny weather with a high near 61 degrees, and breezy weather with gusts as high as 28 miles per hour.
Christmas Day: More sunny and breezy weather, with a high near 56 degrees.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow before 11 a.m., and mostly sunny and breezy weather with a high near 51 degrees.