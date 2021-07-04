The Fourth of July in the Denver area is shaping up to be hot and mostly sunny with some rain on the way.
The forecast includes a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to reach 93 and with an overnight low of 63.
Here's the forecast for the rest of the week in Denver:
Monday: Showers likely and possibly thunderstorms with a high near 92 and a low of 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a high near 85 and a low of 61.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and a low of 62.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98 and a low around 65.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 90 and a low of 63.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.