Denver voters have made a clear, but not totally definitive, statement that the city is serious about dealing with rampant crime, homelessness and illegal drug abuse.

Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough are both left-of-center, mainstream Democrats with impressive backgrounds in public policy who are deeply immersed in the city they hope to lead. They demonstrated during the chaotic campaign for mayor they are personally, professionally and ideologically up to the challenge of turning around a Denver which is clearly in decline.

They both resisted the far-left siren calls of Democratic Socialists to coddle criminals, undermine law enforcement, tolerate and even encourage homeless encampments, and promote and sanction illegal drug abuse.

Johnston received 24.45% and Brough got 20.04% for a combined percentage of 44.49% of the total votes cast in the April 4 election. Add the 11.55% that fourth place finisher Republican Andy Rougeot received and a clear majority of 56.04% emerges for the most serious mainstream candidates in the race.

But there is no doubt that Democratic Socialists are ascendant in Denver and will probably be in a stronger position on the City Council after the June 6 run-off election and in city and state elections in the future.

Lisa Calderon made an unexpected drive for the second run-off position finishing a close third with 18.17% of the vote, just 3,000 votes behind Brough. Calderon is a self-declared Democratic Socialist who is clearly hostile to law enforcement and whose far-left policies would have aggravated the problems of homelessness and drug abuse.

State Rep. Leslie Herod, whose positions were very close to Democratic Socialist Calderon’s, received 10.69%. The two farthest left candidates got a combined 28.86%, which is not to be dismissed. Democratic Socialists could possibly win as many as four City Council seats in June which is a formidable minority on the 13-member council.

Expect to see more intra-party fights within Colorado Democrats between Democratic Socialists and traditional liberal Democrats.

Beyond the main mayoral and city council races, other realities emerged in this election.

The “Fair Elections Fund” which was approved by voters in 2018 and implemented for the first time in 2023, had an unintentional impact on the race that diluted substantive debate. Denver taxpayers subsidized candidate campaigns by providing a nine-to-one match of contributions up to $50.

Designed to “give regular people a voice in politics,” this resulted in an unwieldy field of 17 candidates, most of whom had little or no chance of getting into the run-off. The multitude of debates and forums were an unsatisfying blur of brief soundbites. The much better-funded leading candidates resorted to massive media campaigns to break through the pack of candidates.

There is much legitimate speculation that this large field contributed to the low turnout as many voters were unable to discern candidate differences. Unfortunately, once candidates get the taste of taxpayers funding their campaigns, it will be difficult to repeal this unwise program.

The Denver Election Commission did not report final results until Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m., almost a full two days after the April 4 election. The city of Denver should give the commission the expansive facilities and staffing it needs to more efficiently report results. The presidential election of 2024 will certainly bring a huge turnout and the entire state deserves to expeditiously know the results from the second-largest county.

A special shout-out for some outstanding unsuccessful candidates is warranted.

Former Denver State Sen. Penfield Tate fell short in his bid for an at-large city council seat. Tate would have been a great presence on a City Council that needs another seasoned voice to join veteran councilman Kevin Flynn. Tate’s service will be missed.

Denver businessman Kwame Spearman withdrew from the race before the election but was one of the most articulate voices about the insidious impact of unrestricted homelessness and crime that affects businesses, their customers and employees.

Likewise, the only Republican in the mayor’s race, military veteran and businessman Andy Rougeot, also drove a clear message that Denver had to directly confront crime and homelessness.

Spearman and Rougeot might not have made the run-off election, but they definitely helped drive and define the realities that threaten Denver today and in the future. Johnston and Brough are better candidates today because of Spearman and Rougeot.

Dick Wadhams is a Republican political consultant and a former Colorado Republican state chairman.