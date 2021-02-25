As the second period wore on, the Denver Pioneers looked to be toying with their neighbors to the south.
Ryan Barrow scored 57 seconds in, the first of five unanswered goals on 14 shots, en route to a 5-1 victory Thursday that gave the Pioneers a 2-1 lead in this season’s six-game Battle for the Gold Pan. One more victory and Denver will hold onto the trophy for another year.
The Pioneers ended a three-game losing streak.
Magnus Chrona held back Colorado College in the first period to the tune of 13 saves. He got some help from his goalposts, which absorbed two shots.
Barrow’s goal deflected off CC's Ben Copeland’s stick. Cole Guttman beat Dominic Basse to make it 2-0 less than three minutes later.
Antti Tuomisto, Kohen Olischefski and Justin Lee turned it into a rout. The Pioneers rarely left the Tigers' zone in the second period.
Denver couldn't convert on 5-on-3 time late, but the good far outweighed the bad in that utterly dominant 20 minutes.
"It was really nice to see," coach David Carle said. "I think four of our five goals all had a net-front presence involved to it as well."
Basse (18 saves) was pulled in favor of Matt Vernon to start the third period. Vernon made five saves and allowed no more goals.
Centennial native Brian Hawkinson scored in the third period to end Chrona's shutout bid. Chrona made 24 total saves. Carle called it his best performance of the season.
"At the end, I don't think we're there without Magnus and his performance in the first period," Carle said.
Colorado College and Denver meet again Saturday at Magness Arena.