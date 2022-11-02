Almost every week, it seems, Denver Public Schools does something to cast itself in an unfavorable light. The latest move: Barring its loudest critic from speaking before the board or entering district property for the next two years.
Over the past five years, Brandon Pryor has been the most consistent and vociferous critic of Denver Public Schools leadership. He uses blunt, forceful language, with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer.
He does this consciously and deliberately. He ruffles feathers and hurts feelings. “It’s eye-opening. It’s shocking some of the stuff I say, but that doesn’t make it wrong,” Pryor told me last week. “I do this because I feel these people are oppressing our black community and they need to be called out.”
Pryor, who is Black, called former Superintendent Tom Boasberg a racist and a white supremacist. He called Boasberg’s successor, Susana Cordova, an upholder of oppressive systems. He has had well-publicized run-ins with a number of school board members over the years.
Until now, however, district officials and board members have taken the harsh words in stride, essentially letting Brandon be Brandon, as much as they might have disliked his words.
That all changed in late October. Pryor says armed, uniformed Denver security officers showed up at his home to hand-deliver an eight-page letter from the district, informing him he had been banned from DPS buildings and meetings, including school board public comment sessions, for the next two years. The exception is the schools his children attend.
Denverite reported that “the letter DPS sent Pryor last Tuesday cites ‘repeated abusive, bullying, threatening, and intimidating conduct directed at staff of the Denver Public Schools’ as the reasoning behind the ban. The letter calls the language ‘inappropriate,’ ‘harmful’ and in violation of DPS policies.”
Why ban him now? Why has arguably the most racially diverse administration in DPS history decided that Pryor has to be silenced? Pryor says it’s a result of thin skin and fragile egos. And he seems to have a pointFree speech can be hard to hear at times, particularly when blistering language is aimed at you. But if you’re in a public-facing position, sometimes you just have to take it.
Pryor was a key player in getting the Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, a district-run high school, approved and opened.
It’s a school founded on the principles of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and its particular aim is to provide Black children with a rigorous, culturally responsive education.
In recent months, Pryor has been increasingly vocal about a bad deal he feels the school has gotten from the district.
It started when the district listed the wrong address for the school on school choice forms in the run-up to the school’s first year.
More recently, he has complained that the Montbello building where it is located is ill-suited to the mission, that meals brought in are substandard, and that DPS is undermining its success, either deliberately or through neglect and incompetence.
As his anger has grown, his rhetoric has escalated. During the monthly comment session before the school board earlier this month, Pryor called out Superintendent Alex Marrero and senior members of his cabinet — four Black men — and said they should be fired.
It was later that week that Pryor was banned.
Pryor has also been one in a chorus of voices of different races decrying DPS’s decision to trademark a podcast started by four Black female students. The district has said it made the move to protect its intellectual property. Pryor said he sees it as another way to keep Black students from thriving.
“I’ve called some of the folks in leadership sellouts because they look like I do but they’re making decisions that are harming our communities,” Pryor told me. “They need to be fired. They’re grossly incompetent and their actions towards me are proof of that. You don’t have to be white to be an upholder of a system of oppression.”
Pryor said he will mount a legal challenge to fight the ban. “They are trying to silence me and deprive me of my First Amendment right to free speech,” he said. “All because I’m speaking out for the rights of our black children. That’s all I have been doing is trying to speak up for our black children. And so I get banned.”
There’s no doubt that Pryor is a lightning rod and plenty of people will be unhappy that I’ve written this piece defending him.
But as a longtime journalist, I get my back up whenever public officials try to muzzle someone, regardless of how offensive they find that person’s words to be.
Do better, DPS.
Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.