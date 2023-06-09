On Monday, when the Denver Public Schools Board of Education met to hear public comment, the meeting was marred beyond dysfunction. Board members Tay Anderson and Michelle Quattlebaum’s antics caused a two-hour delay before the public could actually testify on whether to bring back school resource officers, or SROs.

“I come here to show my support for SROs, but this is a clown show,” longtime Black civil rights activist Alvertis Simmons scolded the board in his testimony. “School board, ya’ll oughta be ashamed of yourselves.”

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas was invited to engage the board during a preliminary update from the district’s superintendent. Quattlebaum monopolized the exchange, consuming 18 minutes. Despite acknowledging an “unfair” time constraint, she asked Thomas only three questions. His answers totaled less than two minutes — a fraction of the time Quattlebaum spent emphatically lecturing Thomas, who is Black, about alleged systemic white supremacy associated with SROs.

“Does anybody know what the #1 piece of property law enforcement was created to protect?” Quattlebaum asked. “You got it — enslaved people. That is what law enforcement was created for.” After 14 minutes, President Sochi Gaytán urged Quattlebaum to wrap up to accommodate other colleagues.

She continued monologuing for another four minutes.

“I felt bad for (Thomas) because he did not get a chance to express why he was there,” Simmons told me on 710KNUS radio Tuesday. “He started out a little bit and then Michelle went into her tantrum, and then Tay started talking about how good of a person that Chief Thomas was. But then he started berating him.”

Later, as Thomas patiently stood beside him, Deputy Superintendent Tony Smith presented findings from a district survey concerning SROs. Quattlebaum swiftly dismissed the results as merely supporting colleagues’ predetermined conclusions favoring SROs. Gaytán intervened, reminding Quattlebaum she didn’t have the floor. But she persisted, alleging her Latina colleague’s actions somehow embodied white supremacy. Chaos ensued.

Gaytán requested Quattlebaum’s microphone be cut. “Do not cut her mic!” Anderson barked. “That’s not okay. That is oppressive!” he bellowed. Quattlebaum stood and spoke without the microphone. Anderson walked down to the staff controlling the sound system, berating them. He spoke up soon after returning to the dais, disregarding Gaytán’s requests to follow board procedure. The situation escalated as Anderson became increasingly belligerent, daring the president to cut his mic (which she did) and have him arrested.

“Man, cut all that out. Nobody wants to arrest you,” Simmons recounted his thoughts, shaking his head. “Is that how a vice president of a school board conducts himself? Denver, Colorado — if this is how your school board conducts itself, your vice president and other board members, man, you gotta take a hard look at yourself.”

After Thomas left the hall, Anderson cornered him for some 10 minutes before returning to the dais.

In a Tuesday email addressed to colleagues, Anderson accused Gaytán of undermining the “essence of what a democratic meeting should be.” He derided Superintendent Alex Marrero for being “complicit” in stifling dissenting voices and sidelining Black community concerns as a “bystander in the face of these transgressions.” On the contrary, as Simmons argued, the superintendent erred in not asking Anderson and others to “be mindful, be responsible, be respectful.” Gaytán “did the right thing” by cutting the microphones.

Let’s be real: While Anderson and Quattlebaum imagine themselves thwarters of oppression, their hubris belies this claim. Asserting that enforcing basic decorum is “oppressive” mocks historical acts of genuine oppression endured by African Americans. Board members exceeded equitable time and spoke out of turn. Their race was irrelevant.

Monday’s meeting illustrates a broader crisis in DPS, however. Persistent dysfunction of the board — coupled with unsafe and undisciplined learning environments — necessarily defocuses from academic achievement, which has cratered in recent years. If the school board cannot even engage in respectful dialogue about school safety, how can they meaningfully shepherd the superintendent in boosting student outcomes?

Personality squabbles and political ambitions have impeded scholastic progress long enough. “How in the world can DPS ask the students of DPS to do the right thing when THEY won’t do the right thing — they are in disarray?” Simmons asked. “I was surprised that the other school board members did not check Tay. I was surprised they did not check Michelle. I just didn’t understand it.”

Let’s be clear: Monday’s meeting exposed a complete breakdown in civility and civil discourse — the antithesis of the kind of behavior a school board must model for its students and employees. The board bears collective responsibility for this institutional collapse in civility.

“We need to, in this country, begin again to raise civil discourse to another level,” observed Leah Ward Sears, the first Black female chief justice of any state supreme court.

“I mean, we shout and scream and yell and get very little accomplished, but you can disagree very much with the next guy and still be friends and acquaintances.”

Will the DPS board finally rise to the challenge of this breaker of legal glass ceilings, former Georgia Chief Justice Sears — or will they persistently submit to the juvenile passions of uncivil colleagues?

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.