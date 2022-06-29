We could all use a summer break from Denver Public Schools and its board and the messy politics of it all.
Before taking a July breather, however, I want to point readers to a piece that helps place the DPS board in a national context.
It’s notable how closely the school board’s implosion has tracked with similar occurrences at progressive non-profits across the country. A lengthy article in The Intercept chronicles this in fascinating detail.
Here’s a key excerpt from the article, that could easily have been written about DPS and its board:
…Most of the foundation-backed organizations that make up the backbone of the (Democratic) party’s ideological infrastructure were still spending their time locked in virtual retreats, Slack wars, and healing sessions, grappling with tensions over hierarchy, patriarchy, race, gender, and power.
“So much energy has been devoted to the internal strife and internal bullshit that it’s had a real impact on the ability for groups to deliver,” said one organization leader who departed his position. “It’s been huge, particularly over the last year and a half or so, the ability for groups to focus on their mission, whether it’s reproductive justice, or jobs, or fighting climate change.” Or, in the case of DPS, kids.
And, later in the article:
Another leader said the strife has become so destructive that it feels like an op. “I’m not saying it’s a right-wing plot, because we are incredibly good at doing ourselves in, but — if you tried — you couldn’t conceive of a better right-wing plot to paralyze progressive leaders…”
A recent DPS board dust-up offers a textbook case of what the Intercept article describes. Earlier this month, minutes before a daylong board retreat was to begin, Westword dropped an article in which board President Xóchitl “Sochi” Gaytán unloaded on fellow board members Tay Anderson, who is black, and Scott Esserman, who is white, accusing them of a mix of sexism, misogyny and racism for disrespecting and undermining her role as president.
She also said she feared the two men were preparing a coup against her, to be sprung during the retreat. No such coup occurred. At the meeting’s outset, however, board members expressed displeasure at Gaytán’s printed tirade, which she repeated on Denver 7 TV news as well.
Since neither news outlet that aired Gaytán’s coup allegations followed up when the coup failed to materialize, I reached out to Anderson to hear his side of the story, about these latest developments as well as how interpersonal dynamics are hindering the board’s work. I reached out to Esserman as well, but he did not respond. You can read the interview on the Boardhawk website (boardhawk.org)
“We should remember that power shouldn’t be about a title. We should be talking about collective power, because we’re not a board of one individual. We are a board of seven,” Anderson told me.
Then, in an Intercept-like illustration of how far to the fringe some elements of the progressive left have gone, he continued:
“Lisa Calderon (a longtime local activist and possible mayoral candidate), a strong supporter of Sochi’s, recently said that Robert’s Rules of Order are outdated and uphold white supremacy. I understand where she’s coming from. But if we’re going to talk about things that are outdated, let’s talk about this hierarchical system that we currently live in (on the board), and let’s talk about how to share the leadership roles and ensure that there is no issue where one person has control over another.”
It’s flat-out depressing that the power struggle on the DPS board seems to be a fight over winning the allegiance of a tiny splinter of the extreme political left. That leaves the rest of us — the majority of Denver residents, I’d argue — unrepresented.
This threatens to throw the organization, which already seems to be operationally dead in the water, into a hard reverse.
While various board members continue to insist that they must get back to work on behalf of the district’s students, there’s little indication that will happen anytime soon.
Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.