Earlier this month, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero and his deputy, Anthony Smith, put out statements that in essence urged parents not to lend much credence to recently released state ratings of schools across Colorado, including Denver’s.
This caused significant backlash from critics who asserted that DPS was ducking accountability for its less than stellar performance on state standardized tests and associated low ratings on the Colorado School Performance Framework (SPF). DPS went on a counter-offensive against these critics, making calls, sending texts and emails that provided somewhat more nuanced and credible arguments about why the data should be regarded with a dose of skepticism than those they presented earlier to parents.
Marrero and others pointed out that because 2021 student participation in state testing was so low, it was impossible to calculate growth scores for many students in 2022. Calculating growth — whether students are learning at a pace that will eventually get them to grade level — requires multiple consecutive years of testing to establish a trajectory for each student.
While that statement is true and valid, it tells only part of the story. After all, there are two ways to analyze state test results. In addition to growth, there is what’s known as status. Status shows where each student scores on a scale that measures whether he or she is doing proficient, grade-level work.
DPS (and the state) have plenty of data to report 2022 status scores. About 90 percent of eligible students took state tests last spring. Those scores reveal that DPS is poorly serving large numbers of students, especially low-income students of color and special education students.
Even though we don’t have as many growth scores showing the number of students on a trajectory to someday reach grade-level proficiency, we can see clearly through status scores how many students currently are able to read, write, and do math at their grade level.
The numbers are distressingly small.
I’m not trying to cast blame here, but to point out facts. The district’s struggles have intensified since the pandemic caused students to miss many months of in-person school. Making up that lost ground will take smart, focused, concerted effort. Trying to obfuscate, as DPS is currently doing, is not the way to enlist community support for this difficult undertaking.
Just what do the numbers reveal? As long time educator and education policy wonk Van Schoales wrote on Boardhawk last week:
“Fewer than 23 percent of students qualifying for federally subsidized lunch in Denver are reading at grade level, and even fewer, 14 percent, are performing grade level math as of last spring. “These numbers suggest that more than three-quarters of Denver’s low-income students will not be on track to realize their dreams after they graduate. That is about 40,000 students not currently reading or doing math at grade level!
“Given the magnitude of this crisis, I expected Marrero to share the truth about how students are doing and describe what he and his staff are doing to meet the challenge of supporting more students to reach the state’s academic standards. This is the primary role of a district leader.”
Instead, what we’re hearing from Marrero and Smith is that without the growth data, parents should not put much stock in the state SPF. The Colorado Department of Education has already said it will not use this year’s SPF in its accountability system. But officials there stress that the data are nevertheless of value and worthy of parental attention.
It’s ironic that DPS is dissing the state SPF less than two years after the district decided to ditch the more rigorous and multifaceted district-created performance framework in favor of the state system, in part because its own SPF weighted growth test data too heavily.
DPS wants you to believe that if your kids come home from school each day happy, if the curriculum becomes more representative of the populations DPS serves, and if educators feel happy and fulfilled in their work, then everyone will be better off and eventually performance will improve.
I wish that were all it took.
Perhaps someday we will get to a place where we can have honest, civil conversations about the condition of public education in Denver. There are many bright spots, and the situation is far from hopeless. Under the district’s policy governance framework, the school board will evaluate Marrero beginning next year on a wide-ranging set of metrics that should be informative and useful. Until then, we are being asked to minimize the significance of troubling data and trust that all shall be well. We should all respond to that request with a hearty “no.”
Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.