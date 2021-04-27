Just before voting unanimously last week to reject the expansion of two school innovation zones, the Denver school board urged the zone communities not to fall victim to “disinformation” and worry needlessly about their future.
Sorry, school board members, but community members have real cause for concern.
It’s not that the vote to deny the expansions of the Northeast Denver Innovation Zone and Beacon Network Schools is necessarily worrisome in and of itself. The Denver Public Schools board passed a resolution last September to “pause and reflect” about innovation zones and schools through May 2021. Based on the tone of some board member comments in recent months and immediately before the vote, innovation zones are unlikely to come out of the “pause and reflect” period with their hard-won autonomies untouched, despite their support from families and zone educators.
Innovation zones and schools, created by a 2008 state law, offer district-run schools some measure of autonomy over how they are run. The designation provides an opportunity to waive out of certain district and state policies by providing replacement policies that must demonstrate how the school will still be responsible for a certain area. Those replacement policies must be approved.
Innovation status has long been unpopular with teachers unions because they change working conditions in schools so that teachers are treated more like professionals and less like factory workers. It’s unfortunate and emblematic that the unions dislike these changes.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has distracted the board from other matters, that distraction is coming to an end. It is clear that the majority of members want to roll back parental choice and school accountability in ways that will be harmful to kids. They mask their moves under the guise of undoing the “harm” caused by ed-reformer superintendents Michael Bennet and Tom Boasberg.
Don’t be fooled. It is, in fact, a top-down power grab. If they knew their DPS history, they would realize how badly served many of their constituents were served by the district back in the command-and-control days of the 20th century. In Denver, 14 DPS schools have formed three innovation zones (Luminary Learning Network, Beacon Schools Network, and Northeast Denver Innovation Zone) and taken the autonomy to a new level, with independent, nonprofit boards supporting and holding schools accountable for outcomes.
Innovation in Denver first came under threat a year ago, when school board member Brad Laurvick (who won election in 2019 in part thanks to heavy backing from the Denver Classroom Teachers Association) pushed a proposal that would have gutted the autonomy of innovation schools.
After fierce blowback from innovation school principals, among others, caused other board members to wobble on supporting the resolution, Laurvick stepped back and proposed the “pause and reflect” period. Thus far there appears to have been plenty of pausing and precious little reflecting.
There was significant momentum behind the zone expansion applications, as evidenced by the dozens of speakers in favor of the issue at Thursday’s public comment session and the nearly 900 emails of support sent to the board.
And that was on top of the 500 people who joined an online, two-hour innovation zone community circle rally April 20. In contrast to Thursday’s board meeting, when members responded to a long public comment with defensive, almost resentful remarks, the rally was an optimistic, joyful, forward-looking event.
Only one school board member — President Carrie Olson — dropped into the rally for 10 minutes after attending another meeting. Other board members were occupied with the superintendent search, and Reimagining Montbello meetings. Others failed to show or even to respond to invitations.
Presence demonstrates priorities, and absence speaks volumes.
In the face of school board member defensiveness and negativity on the innovation issue, I kept thinking about the passionate remarks during the April 20 rally from Dawn Chung, a parent and teacher at Ashley Elementary School, part of the Luminary Learning Network.
“Innovation schools should be the way of the future,” Chung said. “We don’t need more central management, we are more accountable to our community than other schools are to the board. We need the support of our DPS board and elected officials now before we waste more time pausing and reflecting and moving nowhere.
“Please … partner with us to co-create a better tomorrow by making the decision to value and support innovation schools permanently so we don’t have to organize like this just to feel acknowledged.”
Alan Gottlieb is editor of public education watchdog boardhawk.org, where a longer version of this commentary is available online. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools for The Denver Post in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.