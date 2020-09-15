As Denver Public Schools struggles to deliver high-quality online education in the early weeks of a new academic year, it lacks leadership from a fractured and rudderless school board that has yet to find its voice or set a clear direction.
A recently released evaluation of Superintendent Susana Cordova laid bare the board’s divisions. Unable to reach consensus on much of anything when it comes to the one employee they oversee, board members gave Cordova the equivalent of a “C” on her performance. The grade came with a narrative that gave no helpful, actionable guidance about how she could do better in their eyes.
Chatter around the board suggests that at least a couple of members of the seven-member body are ready to show Cordova the door; a couple ardently defend her, and others fall somewhere in between. Board President Carrie Olson is doing her best to herd the cats, but I’m betting that in all her years as a teacher, she never faced a classroom management challenge like this one.
It’s little wonder, then, that the district seems uncertain about how to handle the pandemic or where to go from here.
No one has asked for it, but here are four pieces of advice to help the board get its bearings:
1. Encourage schools to get creative and chart their own courses through COVID-19. Reward creativity. For example: A few schools, with the aid of a local foundation, are augmenting online learning by erecting large event tents on their grounds and providing in-person help for a select number of struggling students. Outdoor spaces are safer from the virus, and some kids desperately need the help, especially those with parents who must work outside the home during “school” hours. DPS the institution hasn’t banned this practice, nor has the district encouraged it or offered any help. Board members should speak out in support of such practices, and ask the administration to jump in with logistical and financial help.
2. Instead of picking fights with parents, walk your equity talk. “Pandemic pods” are all the rage among more affluent families, who took one look at the lukewarm gruel that is DPS’ online curriculum and opted to hire tutors or teachers to work intensively with small pods of their children.
This, no doubt, will widen already yawning opportunity gaps. Some districts, like Adams 12, have gotten smart and formed district-run pods for lower-income families; Denver’s school board opted instead to guilt-trip parents about forming pods, suggesting, essentially, that the practice was politically incorrect. It’s never smart to ask parents to act against their perceived self-interest, even if there is some validity to your point.
3. Keep the main thing the main thing. Watching board meetings over the past 10 months, it would be easy to forget that this board is charged with stewardship of a major urban school district. Yes, the pandemic has upended priorities and forced improvisation.
But even before March, several board members seemed more interested in pushing political agendas or teachers union priorities than in setting policy direction, overseeing the management of district finances, and supervising the superintendent.
4. Be proactive, not reactive. Three board members elected last year seem to think “reform” is a four-letter word, and that most everything implemented by the previous two superintendents, Tom Boasberg and Michael Bennet, was done following a “corporate” model that disrespects teachers, encourages competition among schools (the horror!), and therefore must be reversed. It’s not quite as bizarre as Donald Trump’s fixation on reversing everything Barack Obama did, but it’s in the ballpark.
Much of the agenda being pushed by some board members centers on what they see as the evil of competition among schools and the insidious privatization agenda embodied in charter and innovation schools. There’s no affirmative agenda to counter these negative narratives. It would be nice to see one, as wrongheaded as it probably would be.
DPS, like school districts across the country, has an opportunity during this crisis to rethink in fundamental ways how best to educate all children.
It would be a shame simply to wait out the pandemic and then return to the inequitable, dysfunctional system we had before.
Now is the time for the school board to lead creative thinking about restructuring funding (and lobbying the legislature for sensible changes), teacher collective bargaining, administrative structures, school choice and school autonomy. Nothing should be off the table.
Unfortunately, many signs point to a school board that will take this opportunity and run 180 degrees in the wrong direction, back to the bad old days of little or no accountability and a large, centralized system of neighborhood (aka segregated and inequitable) schools. This might serve some adults well, but it would be bad for kids.
Watch closely, and remember: The next school board election will be upon us soon — November 2021 to be exact. Pay attention, and vote.
Alan Gottlieb has been an education journalist, online news entrepreneur and policy expert in Denver for 25 years. He edits Boardhawk, a website that closely tracks Denver Public Schools and its board.