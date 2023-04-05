Becoming the top-ranked metro area in America for business didn’t happen overnight or by accident — and it certainly didn’t happen through politically charged policies and increased regulation.

Moving to the top of CNBC’s rankings for business took nearly four decades of incremental growth, diversifying the industries we attracted, and practical policies that enhanced — not bombard the business community. While climbing this ladder took more than 40 years, sliding back to the bottom can happen in a flash.

In Denver, the rate of policy change has been alarming, and the impacts have been felt in every corner of the business community.

It’s a long list of issues that the city council has tried to tackle, whether it’s housing, energy, employment, crime and more. Those attempts to take on complex policy issues have real-world impact. Since 2019, more than 1,000 businesses have left the 80202 zip code.

At the same time, beginning this month, new code requirements to push Denver to reach its climate action goals will go into effect for existing commercial and multifamily buildings. Energize Denver will ban natural gas furnaces and water heaters in new construction starting next year, and by 2027 will not permit natural gas heating or cooling in commercial buildings. While that might sound good on a party platform document, here’s what it looks like in true application.

The Denver Metro Chamber building was remodeled and updated less than 10 years ago. Updating the water heater and portions of the HVAC system was an expensive part of that process and now we’re being told to replace that equipment 10 years before the useful life span of the product arrives.

When we talk about practical solutions, banning gas furnaces and water heaters in new construction was aggressive enough.

Allowing recently purchased systems to be replaced through attrition would have been the balanced, common-sense move.

Instead, hundreds of businesses in Denver will have to tear out and replace perfectly running equipment — at their cost.

These “green” efforts from the city are driving up another kind of green – the amount of money it takes to live and do business in Denver. And it’s not just new environmental regulations that are driving up the cost of doing business, it’s other anti-employer policies as well.

Take for example Denver’s recent wage-theft ordinance. The business community suggested a business registry or licensure program attached to individual operators that was tracked by the city. Any business that committed wage theft would have their license revoked and they would be barred from reincorporating to do business again.

Again, the practical approach ended up in a ditch. The City Council chose instead to create a complex liability structure with huge and punitive fines that work their way up the chain of businesses.

With recently adopted policies, the perception we’re creating is that Denver’s political environment is a zero-sum game: for workers to do well, businesses must suffer. To meet overly aggressive environmental goals and timelines, we have to sacrifice affordability.

These aggressive policies have consequences. We are tipping the scales out of balance and it’s driving businesses out. The data doesn’t lie.

We have seen what it looks like when Denver did not have a robust and diverse business community, just ask anyone who was here in the 1980s. While that might seem like a long time ago, backsliding into that business environment can happen quickly — especially when unfair policies and unnecessary regulation are accelerating that retreat.

J. J. Ament is president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.