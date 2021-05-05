In 1962, President John F. Kennedy issued a proclamation declaring the week of May 15 as National Police Week. Nearly 60 years later, the Denver Police Museum has planned a series of special events during Police Week to honor our 72 fallen officers and the nearly 9,000 individuals who have served the City and County of Denver since the founding of the department in 1859.
As the debate and conversation regarding the role of police in our society continues across our nation, many are asking critical questions such as Do we need a different type of response to emergency situations? Should officers receive additional and/or different training? What responsibility do citizens bear in improving community-police relations? Certainly, it will take time to answer these questions and no single solution will solve the momentous challenges that face our communities.
The Denver Police Museum, an independent 501©(3) nonprofit, has focused on strengthening community-police relations and building trust since its inception in 2008. We have studied police departments, nonprofits, and museums across the country and beyond to understand the kinds of programs that are making progress in this crucial area. I am happy to report that we found some very promising efforts being undertaken by our neighbors to the north in Canada at an organization called YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre.
YouthLink Calgary is heavily funded by the private sector and targets a number of high-risk populations, including elementary students. Indeed, one of YouthLlink Calgary’s most effective programs is aimed at sixth graders as this is the age at which gangs actively recruit new members and many children are first exposed to drugs, peer-on-peer abuse, and online predators. Failure to develop the social and emotional skills required to avoid these high-risk situations can result in future criminal behavior and victimization. Unfortunately, schools and parents often lack the resources and expertise necessary to help their children avoid such situations. Thus, the Denver Police Museum is committed to working with a diverse group of stakeholders to co-design a series of evidence-based programs that will support youth violence and substance-abuse prevention.
Importantly, many police-citizen interactions are centered on a negative event such as a speeding ticket, home robbery, domestic dispute, or assault. Our proposed state-of-the-art facility in the new National Western Complex development will serve as an educational community resource, helping to improve public safety throughout metro-Denver. We envision an objective and collaborative approach that will enable positive interactions and create a space for shared understanding between law enforcement and community members.
In addition, we are excited to partner with the Denver Crime Lab on the development of a unique series of programs and exhibits that will allow youth to engage with age-appropriate forensic science content. Through interactive activities that promote the scientific method and critical thinking, the Denver Police Museum hopes to encourage students to explore careers in STEM-related fields (science, technology, engineering and math), criminal justice, and law enforcement.
We believe the citizens of Denver and the Denver Police Museum can make our city a national leader in community-police relations and crime prevention.
Please take a moment to share your ideas with us about the role the Denver Police Museum could play to improve trust and understanding between law enforcement and our community at www.denverpolicemuseum.org.
Lastly, I invite you to consider joining our team as a volunteer. I know many of our fellow citizens are concerned about the future and getting involved to help chart the path forward will ensure our community and nation not only meet the challenges ahead but excel.
Michael Hesse, a civic activist and history enthusiast, is president of the Denver Police Museum. He served as an appointee of President George H. W. Bush and as a chief of staff to two members of Congress.