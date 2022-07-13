Last month was Dikembe Mutombo’s 57th birthday and it allowed me to recall fond memories of his time in Denver. Many young people may not recognize the name as he played basketball for the Denver Nuggets over 20 years ago.
It was refreshing to reflect on Mutombo, who has been as big of a man off the basketball court as he was on it (7’1”). It is especially welcome in light of stories about Deshaun Watson, the quarterback, who was signed by the Cleveland Browns for $230 million after 23 women masseuses claimed that he harassed them.
Over the last few years the term GOAT has popped up in numerous sports stories. GOAT stands for “Greatest of All Time.” Fans and sports columnists debate whether players like Michael Jordan or LeBron James is the GOAT of NBA basketball. It makes little sense to compare players from different eras as to who may have been the best, but we all do it.
I’ve always felt that in considering a GOAT for a sport, we should not only look at the player’s statistics and actions on the court but also consider the character of the individual and their contributions outside of the game. If those elements were part of the consideration for pro basketball’s GOAT, I have no doubt that Dikembe Mutombo would be part of the conversation.
Mutombo came to Denver as the Denver Nugget’s first draft pick in 1991 . He played for the Nuggets from 1991 to 1996 and is recognized as one of the best players in their history. While with Denver he was recognized as one of the best rebounders and defenders in the league. Mutombo loved Denver and he was a fan favorite. It’s likely he would have stayed in Denver if not for a poor decision on the part of Nuggets general manager, Bernie Bickerstaff, who rejected a longer term contract sought by Mutombo. Bickerstaff later called this “the worst decision in my life.”
While Mutombo only played five seasons for the Nuggets, he left an indelible mark on the team and the city of Denver. In regard to his court achievements Mutombo still holds the record for rebounds per game (12.3) and blocks per game (3.8). He also is the Nuggets all time shot block leader with an incredible 1486 blocks. Due to his accomplishments and the high esteem the team and fans held for him, Mutombo’s jersey with the number 55 was retired by the Nuggets in 2015 and hangs in the rafters of Ball Arena.
Mutombo went on to play for the Atlanta Hawks and then the Philadelphia 76ers. He is one of the rare players to have his jersey retired by two different teams, the Nuggets and the Hawks. After his career ended, Mutombo was elected to the NBA Hall of Fame in 2015.
What made Mutombo special on the court was his love of the game, his tireless work ethic, and his team-first approach. Throughout his career he worked to improve his game and learn from others. He was respected for his unselfish play where he placed the team above any personal achievements and for this reason was beloved by his teammates.
Early in his career, Mutombo recognized that he was in a unique position to use his status and stature in the NBA as a means to lift up and improve the lives of others. In 1997 he began his Dikembe Mutombo Foundation whose primary purpose was to assist those less fortunate in his home country, the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Through the foundation he realized the achievement that he is most proud which was the construction of the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in the outskirts of Kinshsasa in the Congo. He began this effort in 1997 and the hospital was completed in 2007. The overall cost of the project was $29 million and Mutombo personally donated $15 million toward its construction. The hospital is one of the most modern in Africa and it serves a city of over 7 million people where ¼ of the people live in poverty.
His charity efforts have not been limited to the Congo but span the world. Mutombo has been a longtime proponent of Special Olympics for whom he serves as a member of their International Board of Directors. He also is a spokesman on behalf of CARE, the international relief group and was the first youth ambassador for the United Nations Development Program.
For his many humanitarian efforts and work, Mutombo has received recognition by various groups along with numerous awards. He twice received the NBA’s J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award that honors an NBA player who shows “outstanding service and dedication to the community.”[. He was presented with the Goodermote Humanitarian Award for his efforts in Africa in fighting polio and bolstering vaccination and treatment of patients. Mutombo was even recognized for his humanitarian efforts by President George W. Bush’s during his State of the Union speech in 2007.
The next time we talk of a GOAT in sports, let’s look not only at their achievements on the court but also their contributions beyond it. After the names in the record books fade and few recognize the jersey at the Hall of Fame, it’s those contributions off the court that will stand the test of time and make a real difference in the lives of others.
Greg Fulton, a 40-year Denver resident, is the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association, which represents over 600 companies directly involved in and affiliated with trucking in Colorado.