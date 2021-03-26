Trading Gary Harris hurt, but not giving the remaining Nuggets the best chance to become champions seemed even tougher to stomach for Tim Connelly a day after the deadline.
The Nuggets’ president of basketball operations met the media Friday to discuss a pair of trades that brought versatile forward Aaron Gordon and veteran center JaVale McGee to Denver.
“I think we have to acknowledge we’re in a different place than we’ve ever been. The playoff success last year, I think, speaks to what we’re capable of. I think we have the best coach in the league. I think we have the best player in the league. These guys have organically grown together and proven that they can beat anybody when we’re playing our brand of basketball,” Connelly said.
“I think there’s a lot of teams that have the ability to go win it all, and I like to think we’re one of them.”
Before he got into why this was the right time to make such a move and what Gordon and McGee can bring to the squad, Connelly took time to appreciate Harris and R.J. Hampton, the two players sent to Orlando. Connelly expressed a belief that Hampton will become a quality player thanks to his work ethic before moving on to Harris, who was the longest-tenured Nugget.
“I wouldn’t be sitting here right now without Gary Harris,” Connelly said. “He’s a trusted colleague, a dear friend, a fantastic basketball player and even a better person, so where we are today is a direct result of so many contributions Gary made on and off the court. He’ll be missed dearly.”
Nuggets coach Michael Malone echoed the sentiment — as did Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray after Friday's win over New Orleans. Malone shared memories of Harris being the first player to recognize Jokic’s ability to impact the game, his game-winning 3-pointer against Oklahoma City and his impact in last year’s run to the Western Conference finals.
“I don’t think Gary gets enough credit for what happened last year in the bubble,” Malone said. “He missed a lot of the games. He didn’t come back in the first round until Game 6. We don’t beat the Utah Jazz without Gary Harris’s play in those two games — same thing in that second round. If you look at the stats from the second-round series against the LA Clippers, Gary Harris wasn’t good; he was phenomenal shooting the ball, playmaking, steals, offense and defense, both ends of the floor. And that’s why for six years, I truly loved coaching him.”
But this season, Harris hasn’t been able to help the Nuggets as much due to injury, while Hampton wasn’t getting enough meaningful minutes to have much of an impact. That led Connelly to do something he doesn’t feel great about doing.
“The whole idea of trading people is really kind of gross to me,” Connelly said. “It doesn’t sound right. It doesn’t sit well with me.”
But the Nuggets’ situation now is different than it has been at any point prior in Connelly’s tenure. After talking with each player, Malone backed Connelly up in believing Gordon and McGee are players, and people, capable of helping the Nuggets reach the next level.
“What’s been neat about the evolution of the Denver Nuggets in these last six years is that now we’ve become a team that players are interested in. They see the success that we’ve had. They see the style of play, and people want to be part of a winning team that does it the right way and has fun doing it. I think that’s why JaVale and Aaron are both excited to come to Denver and be a part of a team that has lots of potential and is used to winning these last couple of years,” Malone said.
“We strive for winning a championship, and hopefully, Aaron and JaVale can help us achieve that goal.”