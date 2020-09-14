Enough probably has been said about a wildly misguided, if short-lived proposal to convert Denver’s police force into a “peace force.” Pitched by one Denver City Council member and then swatted down by almost all of her peers last month, the notion came out of far-left field only to be batted permanently, let’s hope, into oblivion.
Roundly denounced by Mayor Michael Hancock among other civic leaders, the idea is worth another mention here if only as a reminder of how much Denver really does need a dedicated, competent, inclusive and just police force. In other words, more or less the kind of cops who comprise most of its ranks right now, as is the case in so many other police departments in the country.
And Denver needs its police now more than at any time in recent memory to stare down a spiraling crime rate and to stand up for law and order. The city has been whipsawed by a summer of urban unrest — the same kind of street vandalism and violence that sadly exploited and ultimately betrayed peaceful and profound protests for racial justice across the country following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Meanwhile, key categories of violent crime have been on the rise for some time. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a total of 5,977 violent crimes — murders, non-consensual sex offenses, aggravated assaults and robberies, among other crimes — were committed in Denver last year. That compares with 5,811 in 2018 and 5,352 in 2017, or a 10% jump in two years.
The numbers are still amassing for this year, and riots alongside a spate of metro Denver homicides this summer only serve to intensify the mounting fear. Denverites rightly expect, and need, their police to step into the breach and help shield society from its worst miscreants.
It should go without saying by now but still bears repeating that the police serving any community also must maintain a standard of respect — for civil rights, for humanity, for people of every race, creed, ethnicity and sexual orientation — that is above reproach. While cops are fallible like the rest of us, society holds those who don blue to an exceptional standard of conduct.
Police have and need awesome power; accordingly, they have awesome responsibility. Denver like every other community needs safeguards against the relatively few bad actors who would infiltrate police ranks. That includes everything from more effective screening of recruits to swift intervention at the first sign of misconduct.
The city’s public safety chief, Murphy Robinson — a veteran of law enforcement as well as a victim of racial profiling — has pointed out that a lot of needed change in any police department comes about with the evolution of the force itself. As recruitment and hiring come to reflect the communities the police protect, they can do their jobs with greater trust and less skepticism. Police and community are less likely to clash over race or other characteristics.
None of these considerations obscure the fact that policing is a very tough job that requires careful balance — and most police, certainly in Denver, are up to the challenge. Their basic job description includes frequently intervening in people’s lives and their personal affairs — sometimes, even using deadly force in those interventions. Yet, they must carry out those duties with their own passions in check and an ironclad code of conduct in place.
It already seems we are hearing fewer calls around the country to “defund the police” or to disband them entirely. If so, that’s a hopeful sign. Denver’s mayor and its public safety director, both Black men, dismiss outright any talk of canceling the cops, and that of course says a lot.
No one can doubt either man’s commitment to racial justice; both have felt the pain of prejudice in myriad ways. Nevertheless, they understand the reality that a community needs its cops.
Our hope is that the quest for racial justice continues to march forward peacefully, leaving behind the relative handful of posers and opportunists who have attempted to hijack that worthy cause.
At the same time, Denver’s police must get on with their job, taking on the tall task of tackling the city’s soaring crime. Most Denver cops do that job exceedingly well.
Denver’s police face the daily challenge of policing the streets while also policing their own rank and file. In other words, they have their work cut out for them. And they have our support.
The Gazette editorial board