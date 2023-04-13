THURSDAY-SUNDAY

All those new, shiny cars and trucks are in Colorado Convention Center this weekend for the Denver Auto Show, first time back at the Convention Center since 2019. Look for "all sorts of mobility from one-wheels and scooters all the way to electric semis" and even the final Chevy Camaros. Sit in them, just daydream or take indoor or outdoor test drives. Noon-10 p.m. Thursday, military and veterans discounts; noon-10 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $8-16 at axs.com/events/465272/denver-auto-show-tickets

THURSDAY

Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers headlines the Right Here, Right Now Mini Global Climate Concert for Social Justice, with special guest YOLA, at Boulder Theater. To be filmed for broadcast. Co-hosts United Nations Human Rights and the Recording Academy®, producer of the Grammy Awards. Tickets: bit.ly/3GIzAhF

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

A perfect time to find the answers to everything you've wondered about the Titanic and its strong ties to Denver. It's more than the movie. And what about Molly Brown of the Molly Brown House Museum? April is filled with events and tours, MollyBrown.org, including 1 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, guided tours of the museum. On two Thursdays, evening Deeper Dive interactive tour from 6:30-8 p.m., $19.12, HistoricDenver.org On Saturday, Titanic Memories performances every 15 minutes. Accessible performance 5 p.m. A special performance about the movie on April 22.

SATURDAY

No surprise how the city of Lone Tree got its name and became an Arbor Day Foundation Tree City USA for years. Arbor Day is celebrated from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cook Creek Pool, with a tribute to the city's first elected city clerk, who is credited at city founding with planting a "Lone Tree," a Blue Spruce, in 1997 at Yosemite Street and Lone Tree Parkway. When a tree survey was made in 2017 there were 45,000 in a very dry climate.

SUNDAY

Spring winds are perfect for kite flying and the Arvada Kite Festival. The 18th annual free family event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stenger Sports Complex, 11200 W. 58th Ave. Bring your favorite kite or buy one at the festival. Demonstrations by professional kite flyers. A Kids Zone with inflatables. Vendors and food trucks. Denver Museum of Nature and Science’s Curiosity Cruiser. Limited parking; free bike valet. Gates open at 9:45 a.m.

SUNDAY

Major General Maurice Rose Monument Dedication Ceremony is 2 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Veterans Memorial Park, Broadway between W. Colfax Ave. and 14th Ave., Denver. Dedication of the commanding statue for Rose, one of Colorado's greatest WWII heroes and the highest-ranking U.S. service member killed in action in the European Theater. Rose Medical Center is named after him. To RSVP, visit tinyurl.com/RoseMonument2023

SUNDAY-APRIL 22

Year 100 for National Coin Week, "Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America," officially begins Sunday followed by activities and free admission Tuesday through Saturday, April 22, at American Numismatic Association Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs. A family open house is 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22. Learn what all the designs on paper money and coins mean. Special membership discounts starting Sunday. For a schedule: money.org

DAILY

You can go sightseeing now to all the sights in the Mile High City in the Discover Denver Bus Tours, now under way every day of the year. A perfect way to introduce guests to Denver as well. For 90 minutes, starting from Union Station, see and hear stories about 18 of the top spots including Cheesman Park, City Park West, LoDo and Civic Center from the 14-passenger bus. It's a project of what had first been the Denver Walking Tours. There are group tours, custom tours and holiday lights tours along with others to be announced. discoverdenvertours.com