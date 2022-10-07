Denver — Homeless Capital of the World! Denver — We’ll Pay For Your Fentanyl! These aren’t slogans that Visit Denver would splash on billboards throughout the country, but Mayor Michael Hancock is doing his best to make sure Denver becomes a magnet for homelessness and crime.
Hancock and the City Council, rather than trying to actually solve the problem of homelessness, decided to literally throw money at the problem by unanimously voting to provide $2 million in direct cash handouts to Denver’s homeless. This “unconditional, no strings attached” payment of $6,500 up front, with additional $500 payments continuing for eleven months, is meant to reduce homelessness and drug addiction, and increase employment. It will only make the problem worse.
Only a politician could think the homeless in neighboring cities and states wouldn’t be attracted to move to Denver by a free payment of $6,500 of our taxpayer money. Only a politician could not see how handing a bagful of cash to someone struggling with a fentanyl addiction is sentencing them to overdose with city-bought drugs in their veins. Paying Denver’s homeless will only attract more homeless to Denver and increase the problem.
Not surprisingly, a similar program, the Social Impact Bond program, which provided free housing to the homeless without requiring getting clean, led to a higher death rate among those who received the free housing, vs. those who were not “helped.” Because our politicians refuse to confront the lessons of previous failures, we are doomed to see more “bold new approaches to …” that hurt those they are trying to help.
Denver’s politicians continue this preference for performative compassion over competence with their support for the creation of “safe injection sites” throughout Denver. The mayor and City Council argue that the best way to achieve “harm reduction” is to provide needles, tourniquets, and pipes. Proponents of safe injections sites say it is critical to create an environment which is nonjudgmental, which doesn’t stigmatize addicts for their drug use. But Denver’s politicians ignore the harm that this sanctioned drug use leads to, the increased crime, the neighborhood that becomes a magnet for drug addicts statewide. More importantly, they ignore the harm this does to the families ravaged by the impact of drug addiction, to the children whose father lives in a haze of heroin, or the parents desperately searching tents around the injection site for a daughter lost to addiction. Denver’s government is blinded by ideology.
The mayor should be focused on common sense solutions to the problems plaguing Denver, on ensuring our city is safe and housing is affordable. Instead of a mayor focused on his upcoming lobbying gig, we could have a mayor focused on picking up the garbage and plowing the roads.
I am running for mayor to deliver for Denver by reducing crime, homelessness and the cost of housing. Denver is the greatest city in the country, but we won’t be if we become known as the homeless capital of the Rockies.
Andy Rougeot is a Denver small-business owner who holds a graduate degree from Harvard Business School, and a former U.S. Army intelligence officer. Rougeot is running for Denver mayor in the April 2023 municipal election.