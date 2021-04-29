Patrick Surtain II is officially a Bronco. 

The Alabama cornerback was selected ninth overall by the Denver Broncos Thursday night at the NFL Draft. The Broncos were thought to have perhaps taken a quarterback, specifically Ohio State's Justin Fields, but instead passed on Fields and took the best defensive player available. 

Surtain joins a talented cornerback room, after Denver acquired free agents Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby this offseason. Surtain was a three-year starter for Alabama, totaling 116 tackles nine passes defensed and four interceptions. 

NFL Draft Football

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II holds up his phone as he appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland.
NFL Draft Football

Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II greets fans after he was chosen by the Denver Broncos with the ninth pick during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

RELATED: 

3 things to know about Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos' new cornerback

NFL DRAFT: See  all the latest updates here 

Paul Klee: Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos? Dream an NFL draft day dream 

Teddy Bridgewater vs. Drew Lock by the numbers

Tags

Load comments