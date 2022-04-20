My last column here focused on the dire state of student learning in Denver Public Schools: just 5% of Black third-graders and 5% of Latino third-graders met or exceeded grade level in “interim assessments” given last fall.
Given that grim reality, you might think the powers-that-be in the district would focus all of their energy onto addressing that crisis.
You would be wrong.
As one of those unfortunate souls consigned to watching every Denver school board meeting, I have noticed that since new board members took office late last year, they have spent an astonishingly small amount of time focused on what truly matters — whether students are learning.
I decided it would be a good idea to quantify that observation. Ever a glutton for punishment, I went back through the archived video of the 14 school board meetings from Nov. 30 through the end of March and counted every minute board members spent discussing or asking questions to staff about the status of student learning.
The numbers were even worse than I had imagined.
Here’s the bottom line: The Denver school board has spent less than 2% of its time together discussing and asking questions about student learning and academics.
Board questions and discussions about student learning and academics have taken 41 minutes out of a total of 2,515 minutes of meeting time since the current board was sworn in. That’s 1.63%. Staff presentations on student learning have spanned 250 minutes, or just under 10% of total meeting time.
The board has focused much of its time on the intricacies of its own internal operations, dedicating 13% of its meeting time to understanding and discussing the implementation of Policy Governance. The board spent another 10% of its meeting time debating the ill-conceived limitations on innovation school autonomy that it passed last month.
As I started reviewing the meeting archives, I assumed that the board must have been justifiably preoccupied by resuming semi-normal operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.
Wrong again.
COVID-19 precautions and strategies have occupied just under 2% of the board’s time.
The board has also spent time on charter school renewals, district finances and enrollment declines, restructuring public comment during board meetings, placing menstrual products in school bathrooms, staff and student mental health, and improving community engagement.
Those are all appropriate topics for the board, but not at the expense of supplanting the monitoring of student progress.
The high-water mark for board discussion of student learning came during a 90-minute, 50-slide staff presentation on fall assessments of the district’s elementary students, last December 13. That presentation was followed by school leaders from four district schools discussing their strategies to boost student learning. That took up another 65 minutes.
Board members spent 32 minutes asking questions and hearing responses after the presentations.
Since then, board meetings, a retreat, and work sessions have been extremely light on student achievement discussion and questions — totaling just six minutes of board member questions and discussions over 11 meetings of various types.
I wondered whether my analysis might be inherently unfair — maybe it has always been this way. So I stepped into a time machine and reviewed videos of the final two work sessions in early 2020 before the district was derailed by COVID-19.
During February 18 and March 5 2020 meetings, the previous school board spent a total of five hours hearing presentations, asking questions, and discussing issues of student achievement.
That’s an hour more in two weeks than the current board has spent in total since late November hearing presentations on and discussing these issues.
I published these findings on Boardhawk April 6. I don’t pretend that anything I write has any influence over the board, but I did hope nevertheless that these findings might shame board members into switching gears. There has been some internal pressure: Board Vice President Tay Anderson has been vocal about the need to start focusing on student learning.
Wrong yet again.
The April 7 school board work session focused on seven agenda items. Not one of them had anything to do with student learning.
Does anyone else sense a trend?
Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.